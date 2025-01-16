Microsoft 365 apps are officially dying on Windows 10 — here's what we know

Microsoft is officially calling it quits on Windows 10 in 2025, and it's taking Microsoft 365 apps along with it — kind of.

As part of Microsoft's push for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11, even calling it "the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh," the company is ending support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 after October 14, 2025. This includes Office 2024 and earlier.

"Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices," Microsoft stated in a blog post (via BleepingComputer). "To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11."

However, while the company is ending support for these Office apps, this doesn't mean they will completely stop working. In a support document, Microsoft states anyone running Microsoft 365 on a Windows 10 device after support ends in October will still be able to use them, as "the applications will continue to function as before."

Of course, this is followed by the tech giant "strongly" recommending users to upgrade to Windows 11 to avoid "performance and reliability issues."

This is similar to the problems with installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs. After some back and forth, Microsoft suggested that it is possible to get Windows 11 on a PC that doesn't come with the recommended specs, such as TPM 2.0, but there's a risk of "compatibility issues" and "damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility."

Why is Microsoft pushing so hard for Windows 11 upgrades?

If you've been on Windows 11 since it launched back in October 2021, you may be wondering "why is Microsoft still trying to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 after all these years?"

Well, this is due to many PCs still running Windows 10. As noted by analyst website Statcounter, over 62% of devices are still using Windows 10, while only 34% have upgraded to Windows 11. Even in 2025, many have yet to install Microsoft's latest OS, and with October being the deadline, that's not a lot of time left for everyone to move to Windows 11 — relatively speaking.

This may be why Microsoft has yet to mention Windows 12, with its big push at CES 2025 simply aiming for a big Windows 11 PC refresh. This, and AI-powered Copilot+ PCs.

As the closing date for Windows 10 draws near, many will have no choice but to move to Windows 11. It's a good idea to know how to secure your Windows 10 PC if you're still on the OS.