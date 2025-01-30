Microsoft introduces new Intel-powered Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs

After some teases and hints last week, Microsoft has officially announced the arrival of Intel-powered versions of the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. The new Copilot Plus PCs are coming on February 11 and targeted toward businesses.

The business-focused models are similar to the Intel-only Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 2-in-1s that the company released last year. The difference is that now you can choose between a Lunar Lake version or Qualcomm Snapdragon X series variant. Otherwise, the design of both laptops appears the same.

Microsoft added that a 5G version will be launching later this year with more information "in the coming months."

Get AI ready with Surface Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel - YouTube Watch On

Surface Laptop 7

Both Intel-based Surface laptops are more expensive than the Qualcomm variants. The Surface Laptop 7 starts $1499, for example, which is about $500 more than the Snapdragon version.

There will be two screen sizes — 13.8-inch and a larger 15-inch model. The displays are the same PixelSense ones as on the Qualcomm version. Both sizes can be outfitted with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chip with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage capacity.

Microsoft claims that the battery lasts up to 22 hours in video playback testing.

Design-wise, most things will be the mostly the same. The Intel version features a USB-A 3.2 port, instead of a 3.1 port like the Snapdragon variant. Otherwise, there are two USB-C 4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, the charging port and a headphone jack. You can also get an optional smart card reader, though that varies by model and region.

Surface Pro 11

Similarly, the new Intel-powered Surface Pro 11 is largely the same as the Qualcomm versions. Again, the Intel version is more expensive starting at $1499.99 versus $999.99 for the Snapdragon.

The Pro 11 can be configured with either a 13-inch LCD or OLED panel. Like the Laptop 7 it can be configured with either a Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 7 processor with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Here the ports are the same as the Snapdragon variant featuring two USB-C 4/Thunderbolt 4 ports and Surface Connect port for charging. Headphones require a Bluetooth connection or wired via USB-C.

The Pro 11 features a built-in NFC reader.

Microsoft noted in its press release that Windows 10 support is coming on October 14, 2025 and is pitching the new Surface laptops as a way to transition away from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Plus it introduces Copilot+ PCs to the business sector with the attendant AI features including Recall, Live caption translations, and AI-based Studio Effects settings for video calls.

Lastly, Microsoft also announced a new USB 4 dock, also launching February 14 for $199.99. The dock is meant to work with any Surface device and supports two 4K displays at 60Hz. It also includes 65-watt passthrough charging and up to 40Gb/s data transfer.

The dock features a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB-C 4 Gen 3 port on the front. On the rear, there is a USB-C 4 Gen 3 port, HDMI 2.1 port, ethernet and a USB-C connector for the power supply.

Preorders are available starting today.

