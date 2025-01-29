Microsoft confirms major Windows 11 and Windows 10 audio bug is cutting sound on PCs

Microsoft has confirmed that a new audio bug on PCs is affecting multiple versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10, with users experiencing sound not working after a security update.

First spotted by Windows Latest (via TechRadar), the bug wipes out audio from a PC, with those using any version of Windows 11, such as Windows 11 24H2, 23H2 and 22H2, at risk. It also affects Windows 10 users, and strangely, despite being a more general security patch, all versions of the operating system experience the issue.

The glitch in the January 2025 update is mainly affecting those who use USB audio devices based on a DAC (digital to analog converter) setup. This is specifically for those using a USB 1.0 audio driver. Unfortunately, it means Windows 11 and 10 owners using this setup on their PC may find there is no sound.

As Microsoft states in its January patch notes: "After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver-based DAC in your audio setup."

If you run into the issue, you will see an error message stating: "This device cannot start. (Code 10) Insufficient system resources exist to complete the API."

Currently, there isn't a fix to the bug, but Microsoft claims it is working on a resolution to the issue. It will "provide an update in an upcoming release.” For now, you can escape a soundless PC by removing the DAC setup and plugging your audio device directly into the computer instead.

A PC audio bug affecting all Windows PCs?

(Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock)

Seeing as this is a more straightforward security patch update, it's strange to see this PC audio bug affect all versions of Windows. Those who don't use a DAC setup shouldn't find any issues with sound, but for users who do, it's best to completely avoid the January 2025 update until Microsoft applies a fix in its next patch.

It isn't certain how the glitch came to be, seeing as the update only offers security fixes and doesn't touch audio settings. Since it's widespread, it's expected to be an issue that stems deep in Microsoft's OS — one that has gone unnoticed until now.

This is yet another issue for those on Windows 11 24H2. Previously, we've heard of users with Intel motherboards experiencing crashes, too.

Whatever the case, the audio bug is set to be fixed in an upcoming update. If you're using a DAC setup, though, it's best to wait for another update or find another way to listen to audio from your PC.