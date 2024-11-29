Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024 — MacBooks, Windows laptops and Chromebooks on sale right now
Amazing savings on the best laptops this year
Cyber Monday laptop deals are kicking off early and we're seeing major discounts on the very best laptops around. That's right; Windows laptops, Macbooks, gaming PCs, and more are all on the table.
There are impressive price cuts up for grabs, including over $250 off the latest M3 Macbook Air, this HP OmniBook X with Snapdragon power at its lowest price, along with an Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with an RTX 4060 that's just $999.
There's plenty more where that came from, with sales ranging from the best MacBooks to the best gaming laptops we've tested — all available at all-time-low prices. Scroll on to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals up for grabs.
Chromebooks deals
There’s always an ultra-cheap Chromebook deal during major sales, and we’ve found the one to grab! Skip the sub-$80 used options—this one includes 3 months of free Gemini advanced features.
Looking for an inexpensive laptop for work and play? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.
This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.
For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly — and it’s now $100 off!
At nearly $630, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus wouldn't be worth buying. Now at under $400, this is a seriously good deal. It features a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen and runs ChromeOS smoothly with its Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. While 128GB of storage might seem limited, it’s sufficient for a Chromebook since most activities are cloud-based.
We're big fans of the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, with its bright 14-inch 2K touchscreen, comfy keyboard, and good performance. This deal not only takes $130 off the price tag, but also adds a year of Google One AI Premium for free. That means Gemini Advanced support and 2TB of cloud storage included.
Windows laptops deals
Right now, you can get over 10% off the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i — packing a beasty 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for busy multitaskers.
And yes, you can get the 15-inch version for cheaper. But the specs are far too restrained with that older CPU to make it worthwhile.
Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a crisp 16-inch FHD touchscreen. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.
This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with 7% off! That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
MacBooks deals
The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is a reliable performer when it comes to power efficiency and overall performance, and it’s even better with a $200 discount. This deal gets you the M2 chip powering a beautiful 13-inch display, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 15-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The base M4 MacBook Pro is more than enough for most users, and you get over $200 off right now. This option also benefits from that additional Thunderbolt port, a 12MP webcam, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip — now $60 off. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M4 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.
Gaming laptop deals
This 15-inch machine has a whole host of ports, 512GB of storage space, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3050. It's a fantastic entry-level machine for work and play. Its 15-inch, 144Hz screen can reach a max peak brightness of 350 nits with a pixel count of 1080p.
Right now, you can get $449 off this mighty base-level gaming laptop! Inside, you get an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, RTX 4050, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. With DLSS, this is more power than you'd imagine.
Don’t underestimate the mid-range RTX 4060 — it can run Cyberpunk 2077 at over 70 FPS thanks to DLSS 3.5! Plus, it includes an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz 1080p display.
Dell's G16 with RTX 4060 is dirt cheap for what you get! I'm talking 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus for keeping those games fluid, there's a 120Hz display up top at 1080p.
This Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is an absolute steal with a $500 discount. Boasting a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it's a bargain worth checking out. What's more, the 16-inch WUXGA (1900 x 1200) display is quite the looker.
Yep, you're reading this right — an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less than a thousand dollars! But this isn't a cash grab, the Asus TUF F15 is an impressive system with 15-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
The RTX 4070 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4090 edition, but with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop, and packs a quite frankly stunning OLED display.
This Asus ROG Strix G16 is quite the powerhouse, with the RTX 4070 model sporting a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time. As for what's going on under the hood, expect a Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. A sweet deal with a near-$300 discount.
Save $600 on this gaming laptop which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for playing the latest games, as well as 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.
This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.
This hefty gaming laptop is a beast thanks to its massive 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz display. Under the hood is enough horsepower to make games run great on that big screen thanks to the Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD for storage.
Razer gaming laptops don't come cheap, but you can at least save $600 with this deal. This Razer Blade 16 will take you far, boasting am Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Plus, its 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display will make PC games shine.