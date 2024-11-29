Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024 — MacBooks, Windows laptops and Chromebooks on sale right now

Cyber Monday laptop deals are kicking off early and we're seeing major discounts on the very best laptops around. That's right; Windows laptops, Macbooks, gaming PCs, and more are all on the table.

There are impressive price cuts up for grabs, including over $250 off the latest M3 Macbook Air, this HP OmniBook X with Snapdragon power at its lowest price, along with an Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with an RTX 4060 that's just $999.

There's plenty more where that came from, with sales ranging from the best MacBooks to the best gaming laptops we've tested — all available at all-time-low prices. Scroll on to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals up for grabs.

Looking for more laptop deals? We've got you covered in our best Black Friday laptop deals live blog! Also check out our Cyber Monday deals guide for all of the best deals.

Chromebooks deals

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive laptop for work and play? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Asus Chromebook 315: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $289 at Amazon For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly — and it’s now $100 off!

HP Chromebook Plus x360: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy At nearly $630, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus wouldn't be worth buying. Now at under $400, this is a seriously good deal. It features a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen and runs ChromeOS smoothly with its Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. While 128GB of storage might seem limited, it’s sufficient for a Chromebook since most activities are cloud-based.

Windows laptops deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $649 now $525 at Amazon Right now, you can get over 10% off the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i — packing a beasty 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for busy multitaskers. And yes, you can get the 15-inch version for cheaper. But the specs are far too restrained with that older CPU to make it worthwhile.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $949 now $599 at Dell Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a crisp 16-inch FHD touchscreen. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

HP Envy 14: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

MacBooks deals

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is a reliable performer when it comes to power efficiency and overall performance, and it’s even better with a $200 discount. This deal gets you the M2 chip powering a beautiful 13-inch display, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 15-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The base M4 MacBook Pro is more than enough for most users, and you get over $200 off right now. This option also benefits from that additional Thunderbolt port, a 12MP webcam, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip — now $60 off. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max: was $3,499 now $3,199 at Amazon This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M4 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.

Gaming laptop deals

HP Victus (RTX 3050): was $879 now $449 at Best Buy This 15-inch machine has a whole host of ports, 512GB of storage space, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3050. It's a fantastic entry-level machine for work and play. Its 15-inch, 144Hz screen can reach a max peak brightness of 350 nits with a pixel count of 1080p.

Dell G16 (RTX 4060): was $1,499 now $999 at Dell Dell's G16 with RTX 4060 is dirt cheap for what you get! I'm talking 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus for keeping those games fluid, there's a 120Hz display up top at 1080p.

Asus TUF F15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy Yep, you're reading this right — an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less than a thousand dollars! But this isn't a cash grab, the Asus TUF F15 is an impressive system with 15-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy The RTX 4070 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4090 edition, but with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop, and packs a quite frankly stunning OLED display.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,899 now $1,614 at Amazon This Asus ROG Strix G16 is quite the powerhouse, with the RTX 4070 model sporting a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time. As for what's going on under the hood, expect a Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. A sweet deal with a near-$300 discount.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070): was $1,699 now $1,999 at Dell Save $600 on this gaming laptop which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for playing the latest games, as well as 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.

Alienware m18 R2 (RTX 4090): was $3,999 now $2,899 at Dell This hefty gaming laptop is a beast thanks to its massive 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz display. Under the hood is enough horsepower to make games run great on that big screen thanks to the Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD for storage.