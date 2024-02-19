Act fast! The MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 has dropped $200

For our money the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 is not only one of the best Macbooks on the market, it’s simply one of the best laptops overall you can buy. To make Apple’s pro-level machine even more tempting, it’s currently on sale in the United States.

Right now, the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 is on sale for $1,599 at B&H. That’s a nice saving of $200 when you compare it to the $1,799 this powerful laptop normally retails for.

14-inch M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,799 @ B&H

We're big fans of the new entry-level M3 MacBook Pro , which replaces the 13-inch Pro and brings everything we love from the prosumer model at a lower price point. The faster M3 chip, brighter display and over 17 hours of tested battery life make this machine hard to resist, which is why it was so easy to award it an Editor's Choice award in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review.

While $1,599 is a great price for the standard 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (thanks, Apple Insider), we have seen this model go for bigger discounts. Just a matter of weeks ago, the 14-incher with the latest Apple M3 chip was going for just $1,399. So if you can’t quite afford this deal right now, we suspect other competitively priced MacBook Pro M3 offers will arise in the near future.

If you do have the disposable income sloshing about, though, this is a seriously alluring bargain. This MacBook comes in Apple’s iconic Space Grey, boasting a gorgeous 14-inch Liquid Retina display (3,024 x 1,964), 8-core M3 chip, 16GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine and a 512GB SDD. Please note this deal only applies to that specific storage size, and if you try to bump up to 1TB, you’ll lose any discount.

This is a premium, feature-laden laptop with plenty of connections, as you’d expect. A pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports are joined by a 3mm headphone jack, HDMI socket and support for both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.5. The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3’s form factor also makes it great for commuting, as it weighs just 3.4 pounds and measures in at 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches.

Battery life is an area where MacBook Pro models always impress, and the 14-inch M3 is no exception. We clocked the battery as lasting for 17 hours and 25 minutes on a full charge while constantly surfing the web. Though that’s slightly less than the 14-inch M2 at 18:20, the latest model is way ahead of its M1 Pro predecessor that could only manage (a still impressive) 14:08.

If you’re a professional video editor or find yourself doing similarly demanding computing tasks on a daily basis, we’d recommend the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 without a moment’s pause.