NBN price increases have already started, but there's still time to nab a deal

If you're looking to safeguard your internet bill before NBN's July price hikes hit, it's time to act fast. Despite these wholesale changes officially coming into effect next month, these increases are already at our front door.

With internet service providers expected to make small but significant changes to their plans, we've already seen some ISPs — including some of our expert picks — quietly increase prices across plans this month. Smaller, budget-friendly providers, Flip and Spintel, have increased their prices across their offerings. It's not entirely clear when price changes for Flip and Spintel took effect, but it definitely means some more quiet upticks may be underway before the anticipated hike date of July 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, other telcos remain strong in providing affordable and reliable service. Superloop has yet to increase prices across speed tiers, still offering low prices for fast speeds. Whereas, larger telcos like Aussie Broadband, Optus and TPG, have reduced prices through offering stellar EOFY discounts.

Keep in mind though, that no matter which telco you choose, it will likely be impacted by these inevitable hikes come July. So if you're looking to maximise your savings and find a plan that'll offer you the most bang for your buck, now's the perfect time to switch.

To help you beat the price bomb, we've gathered some of our top-rated plans with low monthly costs and great introductory offers, so you can lock in a good deal before time runs out. In full transparency, some of these plans may have had a recent hike, however, any deal highlighted below will offer the most value and savings for your hard-earned cash. So scroll on to find some of the best NBN deals worth snapping up right now.

NBN 100 Plans

Superloop | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$69 p/m (for six months, then AU$85p/m) Superloop’s Family NBN 100/20 is our top pick for an NBN 100 plan, due its low monthly spend. Typically, its 97Mbps plan would set you back AU$85 p/m but with its current introductory offers for new residential customers, you’ll save AU$96 over the first six months before the price increases. Additionally, the telco offers you five Speed Boost days per month, which allows you to jump to the next speed tier of 250Mbps. You can bank up to 30 days total, so you can save them for a rainy day. If you lock in this price before July 2, you'll save an extra AU$24 over the first six months. If you sign up after this date, however, you'll pay an extra AU$4p/m after the introductory offer ends. Minimum monthly cost: AU$69 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$924 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,020

Spintel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$71p/m (for six months, then AU$81.95p/m) Spintel offers sensational value for a low cost. Across all NBN 100 plans, the offering has one of the lowest first yearly costs of a modest AU$917.70 and one of the cheapest ongoing rates after the introductory discount ends. This plan did increase by AU$2 in the past month, but for us, the price is hard to beat when it comes to a 100Mbps plan. However, if you find yourself not quite exceeding the 100Mbps advertised, you can downgrade your service to Spintel's newest NBN 50 plan for just AU$64p/m for the first 6 months (then AU$74.95p/m ongoing). Total minimum cost: AU$71 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$917.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$983.40

NBN 250 Plans

Flip | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$84p/m (for six months then AU$94.90p/m) Flip offers one of the cheapest 250Mbps plans available, saving you around AU$25 per month when compared to other telcos. Flip advertises 236Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours, which is more than enough internet for gaming, HD or 4K streaming and daily video calls. Unlike Flip's lower speed tiers, this NBN 250 offering remains the same, however, we cannot confirm whether this will change come July. Total minimum cost: AU$84 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,073.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,138.80

Spintel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for six months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 211Mbps download speeds during typical evening hours, this Spintel deal slashes AU$10.95 off a month for the first six months — a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to AU$89.95p/m. Now, it's worth mentioning that the cost of this Spintel offering has crept up in the past few weeks, as it used to cost a low AU$75p/m for the first six months. However, this current price is still rather competitive, as it costs less than the tier's average of AU$107.30. Do note, though, that this plan is only available at addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

NBN 1000 Plans

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for six months, then AU$109p/m) Costing AU$99p/m, Superloop advertises 811Mbps evening download speeds, which is the second-highest speed available on this tier. Despite some negative customer service reviews, Superloop offers great coverage for addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. While the telco hasn't introduced any major price hikes as yet, if you're in the market for an ultrafast plan, it's worth striking up this deal while the iron is hot. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

Optus | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for six months then AU$129 p/m) This Optus NBN EOFY discount is one of the best we've seen from the big three telcos. Retailing at AU$129 p/m, this introductory offer will save you a mammoth AU$30 p/m for the first six months — that's a saving of AU$180 — before the price increases. Optus advertises theoretical speeds of 780Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, which is pretty impressive for this speed tier. Optus has introduced price hikes for lower speed tiers from July 8, 2024, so if you're already a customer, it may be time to switch and save on your service by upgrading to this plan. Total minimum cost: AU$306 (including modem fee) | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,368 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,548

