TechRadar Sustainability Awards are coming soon — how to enter

As a site that reviews hundreds of consumer electronic devices, we're not ignorant to the fact that each year, tons of e-waste is created by people throwing out old TVs, phones, computers, batteries, and more.

In 2022, 137 billion pounds of electronic waste was generated globally, according to Globalwaste.org, a program under the United Nations Institute for Training and Research; only a fifth of this was documented as being collected and recycled. By 2030, this number is expected to increase to 181 billion tons.

Obviously, that's a big problem, as all of that refuse is not good for the environment. It creates mountains of waste with potentially dangerous chemicals leaching into the soil, and at the same time, companies need to mine more and more metals and minerals to make new electronics, further depleting natural resources.

To help call attention to this issue — and highlight companies who are trying to do something to confront it — our colleagues at TechRadar are launching the first official TechRadar Sustainability Awards.

They will be evaluating companies not only for sustainable product innovation, but also look at their business holistically — operations, sustainability education, and supply chain ethics, for instance.

All of the entrants will also evaluated by Seismic, an organization that helps companies become more environmentally sustainable.

You can find more information about the awards at TechRadar's Sustainability Awards page, which includes the award categories. The full entry form will be available in May, but you can express your interest in the awards by filling out this form.