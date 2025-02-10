Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti release date confirmed by major retailer — here's when it's set for launch

Nvidia's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 desktop GPUs are now out in the wild, but it could be months until more gamers get their hands on them thanks to limited availability and scalpers. Now, it's time for the RTX 5070 Ti to shine, as a release date has just been confirmed.

Major French retailer Top Achat revealed the launch date and time of several RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, which is expected to land on February 20 at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT). Spotted by TweakTown, several custom graphics cards are listed, including from Asus and MSI.

The RTX 5070 Ti GPUs aren't available to pre-order just yet, and prices have yet to be revealed. However, Nvidia's official pricing for its RTX 5070 Ti starts at $749 / £729.

Seeing as these are custom GPUs, and how Asus and MSI raised the price of RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs, I expect these RTX 5070 Ti models will be over Nvidia's asking price. With fingers crossed, hopefully not by as much.

As per Nvidia's official website, we've known RTX 5070 Ti GPUs were set to arrive this February, but now we have a better idea of a specific date and time. If the launch date is accurate, we can expect these GPUs to be available to grab in the U.S. and U.K. at around the same time.

The non-Ti RTX 5070 GPUs are also set to launch in February, but the retailer doesn't list this lineup of graphics cards. This means Nvidia's RTX 5070 models could arrive shortly after the 5070 Ti variants.

Will an RTX 5070 Ti be worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed during the RTX 50-series reveal, the RTX 5070 will offer the same performance as an RTX 4090. This is thanks to DLSS 4 and Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation, which is exclusive to the RTX 50-series graphics cards.

During an exclusive look at Nvidia’s RTX 50-Series GPUs, we got to see this in action. Running Marvel Rivals, an RTX 4090-powered desktop offered 180 frames per second, while an RTX 5070 went up to nearly 250 fps. However, this all comes down to the aforementioned Multi Frame Generation feature, as if games don't support it, then an RTX 4090 will still outclass an RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti in terms of power.

Still, an RTX 5070 Ti (from $749 / £729) and an RTX 5070 (from $549 / £539) is a lot more affordable than an RTX 4090 (around $1,549 / £1,499), making it a more accessible option for gamers.

We've seen RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti specs, and while the differences in power aren't big compared to their RTX 40-series counterparts, it's the AI powering the latest graphics cards that will make the difference.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 NVIDIA CUDA Cores Boost Clock Speed Memory GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 8,960 2.45 Ghz 16GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 5070 6,144 2.51 Ghz 12GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 7,680 2.61 GHz 12GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4070 5,888 2.47 GHz 12GB GDDR6X

As the retailer confirms, RTX 5070 Ti GPUs will come with 16GB of GDDR7 video memory, which is the same amount of VRAM an RTX 5080 offers. It will be interesting to see how an RTX 5070 Ti performs compared to its higher-end siblings, especially considering its lower price of entry.

With the power of an RTX 4090 onboard (in supported PC titles), an RTX 5070 should be the new gold standard in desktops and laptops. Will we see another scramble for these graphics cards on February 20 like we did during the launch of RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs? Here's hoping there's a lot more stock available for the RTX 5070 Ti.