Nvidia reveals full RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 specs — what you need to know

Here are the full specs of Nvidia's most affordable RTX 50 GPUs

RTX 50 series GPUs
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia announced two GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards during CES 2025 but didn’t reveal their specs. Now, the company has released a white paper breaking down what’s inside the new GPUs (via VideoCardz).

The RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are direct successors to the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070, respectively. The RTX 5070 Ti has the same GB203 GPU die as the RTX 5080, features the same 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and has a 28 Gbps speed compared to the RTX 5080’s 30 Gbps.

The RTX 5070 is based on the GB205 die, which makes it the weakest in the RTX 50 series. As WccfTech notes, it has fewer dies than the previous 70-class GPUs but more Cuda, Tensor, and RT cores. It has 12GB of GGD7 VRAM.

The full specifications are in the Nvidia white paper linked above, but here’s a quick look at some basic information about the RTX 5070 cards, along with comparisons to their predecessors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 NVIDIA CUDA CoresBoost Clock SpeedMemory
GeForce RTX 5070 Ti89602.45 Ghz16GB GDDR7
GeForce RTX 507061442.51 Ghz12GB GDDR7
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti7,6802.61 GHz12 GB GDDR6X
GeForce RTX 40705,8882.47 GHz12 GB GDDR6X

Outlook

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are getting all the buzz due to their impressive specs, the RTX 5070 GPUs will likely be the biggest sellers in the long run. That’s because the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 cost $749 and $549 (respectively) compared to the $999 RTX 5080 and $1,999 RTX 5070. And even if the RTX 5070 cards aren’t a giant upgrade over their direct predecessors, they’re worth considering if you have an older GPU.

VideoCardz says its sources point to a February 20th launch day for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, there is no word yet on when the RTX 5070 might arrive. Considering rumors of potential RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs, it wouldn’t be surprising if the RTX 5070 arrived sometime in the early spring of 2025.

For now, keep an eye on our RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch coverage if you’re seeking one of Nvidia’s premium GPUs for your gaming rig.

