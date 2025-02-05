AMD Fire Range Ryzen 9000HX CPUs in laptops set to release in March — with RTX 5090 GPUs
Powerful gaming laptops are on the horizon
It won't be long until the first gaming laptops with AMD's flagship Fire Range Ryzen 9000HX series CPUs and RTX 5090 GPUs land. In fact, they're set to arrive as early as next month, thanks to pre-order listings from a European reseller.
As reported by VideoCardz, Dream Machines has listed several gaming laptops equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPUs, with the site being told they will arrive by the end of March or early April. AMD announced these mobile processors would be available in the first half of 2025, but now it appears we'll get them in the first quarter of the year.
Interestingly, these laptops also come with RTX 5090 GPUs, along with RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. Nvidia stated its RTX 50-series laptop GPUs would arrive in March, so this adds up.
AMD's flagship Fire Range CPUs are expected to be heavy hitters, with the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and Ryzen 9 9955HX delivering Zen 5 RDNA 2 architecture with 16 cores and 32 threads, and are made to excel for gamers. They will go head to head with Intel Core Ultra 200HX series chips, with the processors made to pair well with Nvidia's high-end GPUs.
Dream Machines is a hardware reseller of Clevo devices, a Taiwanese ODM that develops laptops. Since these laptops come with the latest AMD CPUs and Nvidia 50-series GPUs, it's expected that other manufacturers like Asus, Acer, MSI and more will be releasing their next-gen gaming laptops around the same time.
According to the listings, these laptops definitely won't come cheap. One laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPU, RTX 5090 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD checks in at €3,999, which is around $4,100/£3,300. We've seen price leaks for RTX 50-series gaming laptops before, and these costs match.
The laptops are currently available for pre-order, but specific shipment dates aren't certain. We're sure to see more gaming laptops with AMD Fire Range CPUs and RTX 50-series GPUs available for pre-orders over the coming months but in the meantime, check out our RTX 5090 desktop GPU benchmarks.
