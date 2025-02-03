Intel Nova Lake CPU specs leaked — and it's tipped to double PC performance

News
By
published

Double the efficiency, too

Intel Arc chips
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel's latest earnings call let loose that the company is working on next-gen Nova Lake CPUs to arrive by 2026, but a recent leak shows what we might expect from its new CPU variants — and it's looking mighty.

Spotted by user HXL on X, a Reddit post detailed rumored specifications for Intel's upcoming lineup of Nova Lake CPUs, with the flagship Nova Lake-S variant expected to come with 16 Performance cores (P-cores) and 32 Efficiency cores (E-cores). If accurate, we could see double the performance and efficiency over Arrow Lake desktop processors.

Compared to the Intel Arrow Lake-S CPUs, with the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K equipped with eight P-cores and 16 E-cores, Nova Lake could significantly upgrade Intel's arsenal. It also stands to compete with the upcoming AMD Zen 6, which is set to offer 32 cores in total, as noted by Wccftech.

As a quick explainer, P-cores are designed for high-performance and demanding tasks, while E-cores work to optimize power efficiency and power background tasks. The more a CPU has, the better it is at delivering powerful performance and managing efficiency.

Here's a breakdown of what Intel Arrow Lake currently offers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Arrow Lake Intel Core Ultra 200S chips
Header Cell - Column 0 CPU coresMax GHzGPU Xe cores
Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF ($294)14 (6 performance, 8 efficiency)5.2 GHz0
Intel Core Ultra 5 245K ($309)14 (6 performance, 8 efficiency)5.2 GHz4
Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF ($379)20 (8 performance, 12 efficiency)5.5 GHz0
Intel Core Ultra 7 265K ($394)20 (8 performance, 12 efficiency)5.5 GHz4
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K ($589)24 (8 performance, 16 efficiency)5.7 GHz4

We also saw other Nova Lake CPU configurations, including those for the Nova Lake-HX, H and U processors. Nova Lake-HX is expected to offer eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. H (tipped for mobile devices) should offer four P-cores and eight E-cores. And the lower-end U variant will have just four P-cores.

Whether these configurations are accurate is still up in the air, as the next-gen Intel Nova Lake CPUs aren't expected to arrive until next year. Still, it's exciting to see what the company may have in store, especially since Intel even apologized for its Arrow Lake desktop CPU performance issues (and fixes).

Now, with the Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 out (even with stock being non-existent), PCs are set to get a considerable boost over the next few years. There's still much to learn about Intel's new lineup of processors, but hopefully, we'll see Intel Nova Lake CPUs contribute to these performance gains.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game