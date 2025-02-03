Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 stock update: UK retailer warns 4-month wait

The hunt for RTX 50-series graphics cards has been a difficult one, as stock is virtually non-existent for RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs. Nvidia warned stock-outs may happen, and now we have an idea for how long it will be until they're available again. Spoiler: it will be a while.

A stock update from U.K. retailer Overclockers UK (via Wccftech) details that RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs are sold out with "pre-orders ceased." Since the launch on January 30, we've seen stock vanish in a blink as we tracked where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, so this doesn't come as a surprise.

However, estimated availability for an RTX 5090 will be up to four months, according to the retailer.

RTX 50 Series Stock Update 31/01/2025Stock UpdateRTX 5090 sold out and pre-orders ceasedRTX 5080 sold out and pre-orders ceasedDue to incredibly high demand and limited stock, all 50 Series cards sold shortly after launch with some pre-orders taken in restricted quantities.…January 31, 2025

Stock for RTX 5090 GPUs is expected to return within three to 16 weeks, while RTX 5080 availability won't be as long — around two to six weeks. Moreover, this stock appears to mainly fulfil pre-orders, as those that landed either graphics card may now be in a pre-order queue if they did not receive a dispatch confirmation email.

As the retailer states, future pre-orders have come to a halt for now: "We have no plans to take pre-orders for any 50 Series cards until we have greater clarity on availability and have fulfilled the pre-orders we have taken."

Where are you, RTX 50-series?

(Image credit: Future)

This showcases how dire RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs availability is, at least in the U.K. That said, it's been a tough time across the globe, with reports of a scalper bot clearing RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 stock in Europe (via VideoCardz) and stock being empty at U.S. retailers right now.

Even if Nvidia is "shipping more stock to retail every day," it's looking like it will be months until the masses get to try out the next-gen graphics cards.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Being in incredibly high demand and having limited stock left many would-be buyers without an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 at launch, and scalpers claiming Nvidia's graphics cards is making it even harder — charging upwards of $7,000.

We've noted other ways to get a hold of a Nvidia RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, with pre-built gaming PCs coming bundled with the GPUs. However, these are nearly all sold out, with a couple available for backorders (like this MSI Infinite with an RTX 5090 and this Yeyian gaming PC with an RTX 5080).

Eventually, RTX 50-series GPUs will finally get into gamers' hands, and for a brief look at what setting one up is like, here are some top tips on how to build an RTX 5090 gaming PC.