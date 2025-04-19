I found the perfect monitor for my RTX 5060 Ti — and it’s a QHD OLED dream that won’t break the bank

As I said in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti review, this card is capable of 4K gaming with all the DLSS trickery turned on, but 1440p is its happy place. And I’ve been testing the perfect monitor to pair with it.

The KTC G27P6 is a phenomenal QHD OLED monitor with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, all the connectivity you’ll ever need, and (just like the Innocn ultrawide) an affordable price given it doesn’t come from one of the big brands that demand a premium.

In fact, I was using this monitor to test this GPU, and while normally as a tech journalist I move onto the next thing to review pretty quickly, this has taken pride of place in my personal setup! Let me tell you about it.

KTC G27P6: $599 at Amazon Normally, you’d be spending upwards of $700 for specs like this — 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, a 0.03ms response time, all the I/O including 65W reverse charging, and more. But if you wander off the beaten path of big brands, you find a gem like this.

Let’s go gaming

(Image credit: Future)

So to test the RTX 5060 Ti, I threw a whole bunch of games at it. The normal protocol for testing at speed is to run it through the obligatory benchmark, stress the system a little and move on to the next game. And yet, I found myself getting distracted and caught up in the visually alluring gameplay because of this screen.

Throwing Forza Horizon 5 at it, the G27P6 is a real tour de force of the LG OLED panel implemented here. Zero screen tears or flickering at speeds of over 200 MPH, and just a waterfall of color blurs past you as you drive through the vivid streets of Mexico. Nvidia G-Sync is really working hard here.

Now for something a little moodier — Cyberpunk 2077 has its flashes of neon color that are deeply contrasted with the dark surroundings of Night City. And while the 240Hz refresh rate is made the most of by that multi-frame gen on the RTX 5060 Ti, the 1.5 million:1 contrast ratio gives these scenes some real drama.

Lights pop off the screen with an almost JJ Abrams-esque lens flare while the gloomy dark corners of the city emit the tension this game builds.

And dropping into Call of Duty Warzone is a real demonstration of that 0.03ms response time on the screen. At a selection of high and medium settings with DLSS resolution scaling turned on (no frame gen), you can get over 200 FPS and a super low latency for competitive gaming — KTC’s screen kept up with all of it.

A hard worker

(Image credit: Future)

But of course, the beauty of picking up a gaming PC is not just the gaming — it’s having a system that is capable of doing it all, be it spending hours playing or getting work done. And for those who dabble in photo and video editing (like me), you’re going to need versatility and color accuracy.

First of all, shout-out to the impressive I/O on hand here, which allows connectivity not just with my gaming PC, but my MacBook Pro for work and even my Steam Deck if I’m feeling fancy.

Add the KVM switch into the mix and hotswapping between multiple devices is a cinch and your peripherals work seamlessly across the board.

Then comes the color accuracy of the screen. With 10-bit color, a Delta E score (rating color accuracy) of below 2, and a 136% sRGB color gamut, this is a serious workhorse that I had confidence in when doing RAW Photoshop edits to accurately represent the tones you would get on a printed picture of social media post.

QHD is enough for RTX 5060 Ti

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tested 4K 240Hz on a 27-inch panel in the past, and I fell in love with the crystal clarity and the silky smooth frame rate. I’m even reviewing one as we speak and (spoiler alert) it’s gaming greatness.

But this is overkill when you’ve got something like the mid-range RTX 5060 Ti in your system. And while the picture quality at a higher resolution is rather tasty, that doesn’t mean you can get a great meal out of QHD too — especially with those vivid colors and inky blacks.

Simply put, KTC’s G27P6 is the perfect companion to the 5060 Ti. It’s a match made in heaven that really makes your games look gorgeous while allowing it to stretch its legs with multi-frame gen. And not only that, the price is really good for something of this caliber.