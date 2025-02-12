Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptop pre-order date confirmed — here's when to grab one

After the launch of Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 desktop GPUs, it's now time for RTX 50-series laptop GPUs to shine — as a pre-order date has been confirmed. if you're after a next-gen gaming laptop, it won't be long until you can place your orders on one.

Nvidia confirmed on X that RTX 50-series gaming laptops will be available to pre-order from February 25. In the post, the tech giant states they will be up for grabs from different OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), which are expected to include Asus, Lenovo, MSI and more.

As announced, Nvidia's latest 50-series mobile graphics cards are slated to launch this March, which will include RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 configurations. No specific launch date is given, but with a pre-order date now set, there's reason to believe these laptops will ship sometime in early March.

These latest Nvidia Blackwell GPUs for laptops deliver AI-powered features, including DLSS 4 and the new Multi Frame Generation, which boosts frame rates in supported PC games — like Black Myth: Wukong and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You can also expect reduced latency and further improved image quality.

We also expect to see Intel Arrow Lake HX and AMD Fire Range CPUs to arrive along with these RTX 50-powered gaming laptops. According to a PassMark benchmark, the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor is the best performing laptop CPU right now, so that will make for a great pairing with an RTX 50-series laptop GPU.

As for prices, Nvidia's official starting prices range from $1,299 for an RTX 5070 to $2,899 for an RTX 5090. These are steep, but if post-launch RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 desktop GPU prices are anything to go by, expect these numbers to be much higher.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $2,899 24GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $2,199 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $1,599 12GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $1,299 8GB GDDR7

Previously, we've seen RTX 50-series gaming laptops listed at Best Buy, and they're quite a bit higher than Nvidia's asking price. For example, an RTX 5090-equipped gaming laptop cost around $4,000, with an RTX 5080 ranging from $2,600 to $3,000. According to listings from European retailer Dream Machines, an RTX 5090 laptop will set you back up to €3,999, which is around $4,100/£3,300.

As Nvidia states in its post, we'll have to wait for "more details" soon. We have a good idea about what RTX 50-series laptops are set to arrive, including this Asus ROG Strix G16 shown on the company's official website. We've also gone hands-on with the upcoming Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, which sports an RTX 5070.

Along with these RTX 50-equipped laptops, a release date for the RTX 5070 Ti desktop GPU has also been set, which is expected to be on February 20. While we wait for these RTX 50-series gaming laptops to drop, check out why I believe RTX 5070 gaming laptops will be the new gold standard.