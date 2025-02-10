Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU is the best-performing laptop processor according to new benchmarks — but Apple still beats it in this key area

News
By
published

Intel's latest Arrow Lake chips are off to a strong start

Intel Core Ultra 200HX
(Image credit: Future)

Intel's latest Arrow Lake chips are set to debut this February, with the Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors aiming to give gaming laptops a big performance boost. Thanks to new benchmarks, they're looking to be the best laptop processors on the market.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU has shown up on PassMark, an independent benchmarking website, and it's now ranked as the fastest laptop processor around. It scored 61,010, placing it ahead of the upcoming AMD Fire Range Ryzen 9000HX CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (57,112) and Ryzen 9 7945HX (54,826) chips.

Specs for the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX include 24 cores (8 performance cores, 16 efficient cores), 24 threads and a max speed of 5.4 GHz. This chip, along with the rest of the HX series, is made for “creator and gaming notebooks," as Intel says. Judging by these specs and the benchmark, gaming laptops will see quite a leap in performance gains.

It isn't certain which laptop was tested to get this benchmark score, but it's been spotted in upcoming gaming laptops such as the Asus ROG Strix G16 and Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI — which we've named a mid-range monster in our hands-on testing.

Screenshot of PassMark Laptop CPU benchmark showing top-performing CPUs

(Image credit: PassMark)

Despite being the best-performing laptop processor tested on PassMark overall, even beating the powerful M4 Max, Intel's latest chip still couldn't beat Apple's M-series chips in a key area: single-thread performance.

Apple chips still dominate in single-thread performance

PassMark also revealed single-thread performance benchmarks, and it appears Apple's lineup of M3 processors still leads the charge compared to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU.

Results show the Ultra 9 275HX achieved a score of 4,732. While it's still one of the top listed performers, the Apple M3 Max (4,792), M3 Pro (4,775) and M3 (4,747) outclassed Intel's next-gen CPU. Single-thread performance relates to a CPU's ability to perform a single task — the bigger the number, the better the performance.

Screenshot of PassMark CPU single-thread performance benchmark

(Image credit: PassMark)

Intel's latest Core Ultra 200H CPUs are expected to offer a 5% boost in single-thread performance, which is an area Intel often performs well in. However, according to these results, it doesn't quite catch up to Apple's M-series processors.

Seeing as the M3 processors even beat the M4 lineup, it indicates that the M3 chips are better suited to excel in PassMark's benchmark. According to tests in our MacBook Pro M4 review, the M4 greatly outperforms the M3 in both Geekbench and handbrake tests. So, take these benchmarks with a pinch of salt.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX is still looking strong

While the PassMark benchmarks only hint at what to expect from Intel's latest Arrow Lake CPUs for laptops, they're still a strong indicator of what performance will look like in upcoming gaming laptops this year. This is especially true given that Intel Core Ultra chips have offered underwhelming performance in the past (check out our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review).

Here's a quick look at the Intel Core Ultra 200HX chips coming down the pipeline:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chip nameCores and threadsMax speed (gigahertz)GPU coresNPU TOPS
Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX24 cores / 24 threads5.5 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX24 cores / 24 threads5.4 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 7 265HX20 cores / 20 threads5.3 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX20 cores / 20 threads5.2 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX14 cores / 14 threads5.1 GHz313
Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX14 cores / 14 threads5.1 GHz313

Of course, performance also depends on the laptop itself and whether it can handle the chip's power inside. We will be testing Intel's new Arrow Lake chips soon, and we'll get a better gauge of how powerful these CPUs are. In the meantime, check out the best gaming laptops on the market.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 38 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
1
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop -...
Walmart
$1,299
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
5
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
7
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
8
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(17.3-inch 2TB)
9
Alienware X17 R2 17.3" FHD...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
10
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
View
Load more deals
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

More about cpus
amd ryzen cpu

AMD Fire Range Ryzen 9000HX CPUs in laptops set to release in March — with RTX 5090 GPUs
Intel Arc chips

Intel Nova Lake CPU specs leaked — and it's tipped to double PC performance
Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Apple Cider Vinegar&quot;

Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
See more latest