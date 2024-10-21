Hurry! This early Black Friday deal takes $700 off top RTX 4080 gaming laptop

We're still weeks away from Thanksgiving here in the United States, but retailers are already flooding the zone with early Black Friday deals and sales in a bid to get your money.

Case in point: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $2,099 at B&H Photo Video right now, which is $700 off the usual asking price. That drops this nearly $3k laptop down to $2k, which is still pricey but a bit of a steal for a beefy 16-inch gaming laptop like this.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $2,099 @ B&H Photo

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a slick gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 16-inch 1600p IPS display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, so you can play the best PC games at great framerates.

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, a high-end chip that Intel just debuted earlier this year at CES 20924.

That speedy CPU is backed up by a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, which gives you enough graphical horsepower to play the best Steam games (like Apex Legends or Red Dead Redemption 2) at great framerates.

You can enjoy those luscious high-speed visuals on the Legion Pro 7i's 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display, which can keep pace with even the most frenetic action in games like Doom Eternal thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate.

It's all backed up by 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, giving you plenty of muscle for gaming on the go. But like most gaming laptops, you'll want to keep it plugged in on a desk for maximum performance - as you can read in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this 4-star beast suffers from the same underwhelming battery life that plagues even the best gaming laptops.

But as you can read in that review, we called this machine a "top-notch gaming laptop" with a premium aesthetic — and the model we reviewed was actually older and less powerful than the Legion Pro 7i currently on sale at B&H, yet the two models basically cost the same (~$2k) due to the deal. So you're getting a better machine than we reviewed for basically the same price!

Act fast, of course—there's no telling how long this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i deal will last. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this year, but there are lots of other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals on offer if this one runs out before you can snag one.