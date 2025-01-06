Acer just unveiled new Copilot+ laptops with OLED at CES 2025, and I'm intrigued

News
By
published

Acer's got some new Copilot+ laptops coming for under $1k

Acer Swift Go laptops from CES 2025 on a blue background
(Image credit: Future)
Tom's Guide at CES

CES 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

CES 2025 is in full swing, and that means the biggest names in PCs are in Las Vegas this week unveiling their first big products of 2025.

This is a big deal because it's traditionally where you get your first real impression of what the year ahead is going to look like, tech-wise, and this year our team is on the show floor reporting on CES 2025 live.  

Acer is also at CES 2025 with a slew of new laptops, desktops and other gadgets to show off, and AI continues to be a big talking point. Most notably, the company is refreshing some of its flagship Aspire and Swift Go laptops with updated x86 processors, including the (relatively) new AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPUs and Intel Core Ultra 200H chips. 

I'll run down the specs Acer has shared so far shortly, but the important thing to note here is that the company is releasing new versions of its 14-inch and 16-inch Swift Go AI laptops which run on AMD silicon, come with OLED displays and start between $899-$949 when they go on sale in the U.S. in May. 

For Intel fans, Acer also unveiled a new Aspire 14 AI laptop that comes with Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, an optional OLED display and a sweet starting price of $799 when it goes on sale in North America in February.

Each of these new laptops is capable enough to qualify as a Copilot+ PC, which means they support the full slate of Windows 11 Home/Pro features—including the controversial (and optional) Windows Recall.

New Acer Swift Go 14/16 AI laptops coming in spring

Acer Swift Go 14 AI

(Image credit: Acer)

I've been covering laptops for a decade, and for my money Acer's most exciting Copilot+ laptops at CES 2025 are the new 14-inch and 16-inch Acer Swift Go AI ultraportables. 

I generally find most Acer laptops I review are capable, durable machines that deliver good value for money, and while I didn't love the nascent AI features in the Acer Swift Go 14 I reviewed I did love its sturdy build, great port array and comfy keyboard.

That's why I'm excited that in Spring 2025 Acer's bringing a new Acer Swift Go 14 AI (as well as a larger 16-inch model) to North America at a starting price of $799. Both are configurable with the latest AMD laptop chips, laptop-grade AMD Radeon graphics cards and 2K or 3K OLED displays.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Acer Swift Go AI (2025)
Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Swift Go 14 AI (2025)Acer Swift Go 16 AI (2025)
Starting price$899$949
Display14-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED16-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED
CPUAMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350
GPUAMD Radeon 840M-860M AMD Radeon 840M-860M
RAMUp to 32GBUp to 32GB
StorageUp to 1TB SSDUp to 1TB SSD
Webcam1440p IR camera 1440p IR camera
Ports2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.12x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Size12.3 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches14 x 9.8 x 0.4 inches
Weight2.9 pounds3.3 pounds

That last part is really what's exciting me about these machines: they look like affordable means of getting your hands on a capable ultraportable with an eye-catching OLED display. It's still not easy to find a great OLED laptop for under $1,000, and if Acer's latest Swift Go models can hit that mark with aplomb they could be some of the best budget laptops of the year. 

Plus, a more affordable Acer Aspire 14 AI in February

Acer Aspire 14 AI on a pastel background

(Image credit: Acer)

If you can't wait until April or May to buy a new laptop, Acer also has a new Intel-powered Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ laptop launching in the U.S. this February at a starting price of $799.

This model is $100 cheaper than the new 14-inch Swift Go AI, but it's also heavier, has a worse webcam and doesn't offer the option of a discrete laptop GPU. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Acer Aspire 14 AI (2025)
Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Aspire 14 AI (2025)
Starting price$799
Display14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS, OLED/touchscreen optional
CPUIntel Core Ultra 5 135 - Ultra 7 258V
GPUIntel Arc integrated graphics
RAMUp to 32GB
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
Webcam1080p IR camera w/ 1080p/60FPS video
Ports2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Size12.56 x 8.86 x 0.46 inches
Weight3.09 pounds

However, you do have the option of configuring the new Acer Aspire 14 AI with a 14-inch OLED display instead of the default IPS model. You can also opt in for a touchscreen, which I appreciate having for those times when I need to take my hands up off the trackpad because they're starting to cramp up.

It's a promising budget 14-incher, and I'm hoping we get a chance to review one soon—stay tuned!

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 54 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(1TB Intel Core M3)
Our Review
7
Apple Macbook Pro 14.2" (Late...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
9
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View
Load more deals
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 