Acer just unveiled new Copilot+ laptops with OLED at CES 2025, and I'm intrigued

CES 2025 is in full swing, and that means the biggest names in PCs are in Las Vegas this week unveiling their first big products of 2025.

This is a big deal because it's traditionally where you get your first real impression of what the year ahead is going to look like, tech-wise, and this year our team is on the show floor reporting on CES 2025 live.

Acer is also at CES 2025 with a slew of new laptops, desktops and other gadgets to show off, and AI continues to be a big talking point. Most notably, the company is refreshing some of its flagship Aspire and Swift Go laptops with updated x86 processors, including the (relatively) new AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPUs and Intel Core Ultra 200H chips.

I'll run down the specs Acer has shared so far shortly, but the important thing to note here is that the company is releasing new versions of its 14-inch and 16-inch Swift Go AI laptops which run on AMD silicon, come with OLED displays and start between $899-$949 when they go on sale in the U.S. in May.

For Intel fans, Acer also unveiled a new Aspire 14 AI laptop that comes with Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, an optional OLED display and a sweet starting price of $799 when it goes on sale in North America in February.

Each of these new laptops is capable enough to qualify as a Copilot+ PC, which means they support the full slate of Windows 11 Home/Pro features—including the controversial (and optional) Windows Recall.

New Acer Swift Go 14/16 AI laptops coming in spring

(Image credit: Acer)

I've been covering laptops for a decade, and for my money Acer's most exciting Copilot+ laptops at CES 2025 are the new 14-inch and 16-inch Acer Swift Go AI ultraportables.

I generally find most Acer laptops I review are capable, durable machines that deliver good value for money, and while I didn't love the nascent AI features in the Acer Swift Go 14 I reviewed I did love its sturdy build, great port array and comfy keyboard.

That's why I'm excited that in Spring 2025 Acer's bringing a new Acer Swift Go 14 AI (as well as a larger 16-inch model) to North America at a starting price of $799. Both are configurable with the latest AMD laptop chips, laptop-grade AMD Radeon graphics cards and 2K or 3K OLED displays.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Swift Go AI (2025) Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Swift Go 14 AI (2025) Acer Swift Go 16 AI (2025) Starting price $899 $949 Display 14-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED 16-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350 AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350 GPU AMD Radeon 840M-860M AMD Radeon 840M-860M RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD Webcam 1440p IR camera 1440p IR camera Ports 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Size 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches 14 x 9.8 x 0.4 inches Weight 2.9 pounds 3.3 pounds

That last part is really what's exciting me about these machines: they look like affordable means of getting your hands on a capable ultraportable with an eye-catching OLED display. It's still not easy to find a great OLED laptop for under $1,000, and if Acer's latest Swift Go models can hit that mark with aplomb they could be some of the best budget laptops of the year.

Plus, a more affordable Acer Aspire 14 AI in February

(Image credit: Acer)

If you can't wait until April or May to buy a new laptop, Acer also has a new Intel-powered Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ laptop launching in the U.S. this February at a starting price of $799.

This model is $100 cheaper than the new 14-inch Swift Go AI, but it's also heavier, has a worse webcam and doesn't offer the option of a discrete laptop GPU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Aspire 14 AI (2025) Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Aspire 14 AI (2025) Starting price $799 Display 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS, OLED/touchscreen optional CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135 - Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Webcam 1080p IR camera w/ 1080p/60FPS video Ports 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Size 12.56 x 8.86 x 0.46 inches Weight 3.09 pounds

However, you do have the option of configuring the new Acer Aspire 14 AI with a 14-inch OLED display instead of the default IPS model. You can also opt in for a touchscreen, which I appreciate having for those times when I need to take my hands up off the trackpad because they're starting to cramp up.

It's a promising budget 14-incher, and I'm hoping we get a chance to review one soon—stay tuned!