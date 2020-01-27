Best Super Bowl gadgets 2020: TVs, sound bars, air fryers and more

Super Bowl 2020 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is almost here, and if you're thinking of hosting a bunch of friends to watch the game, you'll want to make sure you have the right equipment. From TVs to soundbars to barbecue smokers and air fryers, we've rounded up the gear you need to host the best Super Bowl party.

Regardless of where you live, you'll want to check out our guide to how to find a Super Bowl 2020 live stream.

LG C9 OLED (Image credit: LG)

1. LG C9 OLED TV

The best 4K TV overall

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 55.6 pounds

Impeccable OLED display

Cutting-edge HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Great sound

Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Expensive

Our favorite TV overall, the LG C9 OLED has a best-in-class OLED display that will let you see every blade of grass and the beads of sweat dripping the players. Combine this stunning performance with strong sound quality and cutting-edge connectivity, like HDMI 2.1 , and the C9 OLED is clearly the best TV we've reviewed.

The LG C9 is also one of the smartest TVs we've ever tested. Its new ThinQ AI-enhanced TV has both Google Home and Amazon Alexa built-in, an industry first, and has an attractive and intuitive dashboard that lets you control all your smart home devices.

Read our full LG C9 OLED review.

Vizio M Series Quantum (Image credit: Vizio)

2. Vizio M Series Quantum

Our favorite smart-TV value

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.3 x 35.6 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 53.4 pounds

Quantum-dot display that delivers vibrant color

Local dimming for great HDR performance

Decent audio quality

Flexible smart-TV features

Included free content

Limited app selection on TV

Blah remote design

So maybe you can't pawn a Super Bowl ring to buy a new TV. Vizio's M Series Quantum delivers a great picture and an excellent smart TV platform, all for less than $1,000. The M Series boasts local dimming, color boosting, as well as strong HDR performance and Dolby Vision support. It also has Google Chromecast built in, which lets you stream hundreds of apps and services to the TV. And, it also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iPhone owners.

Read our full Vizio M Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

3. VIZIO SB2920-C6

The best soundbar under $100

Size: 28.75 x 3 x 3 inches, 4.5 pounds | Inputs/Outputs: Stereo RCA, 3.5mm, coaxial, optical, RCA sub, USB | Audio Channels: 2.0 | Bluetooth: Yes | Subwoofer: No | Wattage: N/A | Wall Mountable: Yes

Great sound for the price

Deep bass

Bluetooth support

No subwoofer

When watching a football game—or anything, really—a good picture is just half the story. To get the real feeling of being there, you need something capable of producing the sounds from the stadium, too. To hear that, plus all of the incisive commentary from Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, we recommend the Vizio SB2920, one of the best soundbars under $100. It delivers an immersive soundstage, crisp treble and solid bass, even without a subwoofer. It also supports DTS Studio Sound and DTS TruSurround.

Read our full Vizio SB2920 review.

(Image credit: Mohu)

4. Mohu ReLeaf HDTV Antenna

Best TV antenna overall

Range: 30 Miles | Channels Received: 62 | Amplified: No | 1080p Reception: Yes | Cable Length: 10 Feet | Size: 11.5 x 9 inches

Excellent reception

Simple design

Competitively priced

Eco-friendly construction

Bland-looking

No amplified version

Good news: You don't need a cable subscription to watch the Super Bowl. However, you'll need a good HDTV antenna to pick up the over-the-air broadcast. For that, we recommend the Mohu Releaf, the best TV antenna under $40. It's easy to install, and its 30-mile range pulled in an impressive 62 channels in our testing.

Made of recycled packaging and crushed cable boxes, it's also the most eco-friendly HDTV antenna we've seen, but the real reason to buy is the combination of a no-fuss design and top-notch performance.

Read our full Mohu ReLeaf review.



(Image credit: Future)

5. Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

This little box turns your entertainment center into a light show

Size: 7.2 x 3.9 x 0.9 inches | Ports: 4 HDMI

Creates an immersive lighting environment

Works with TVs and gaming consoles

Requires Philips Hue lights to work

You've got the TV and the audio covered, but what about your lights? The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box lets you create an immersive visual experience with whatever you're watching, by syncing the colors of Philips Hue lights to whatever's showing on your television.

This is a bit of an investment: In addition to the $200 Sync box, you'll also need a bunch of Philips Hue lights to surround your TV or living space. And, you can only have up to four devices plugged into the box at any one time. But the results can be pretty awesome.

(Image credit: Philips)

6. Philips TurboStar Digital

Best air fryer

Type: : Digital | Size: 14.4 x 10.5 x 11.3 inches | Capacity: 2.8 quarts / 1.8 pounds | Dishwasher-Safe Parts: Yes | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes only | Amazon Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Relatively small footprint

Intuitive controls with digital temperature and cooking settings

Easy to clean with drawer-like design

Expensive

Super Bowl parties are an excuse to snack on fried foods, but you can try to make things at least a little healthier for your guests. An air fryer uses less oil than a conventional deep fryer, which also means less of a mess for you to clean up afterwards. The Philips TurboStar Digital is the best air fryer, as it consistently delivers good results and it's easy to clean. Its compact design makes it easy to store, but that also means it doesn't have the largest capacity—just under 3 quarts.

(Image credit: Traeger)

7. Traeger Ironwood 650

Best smart barbecue smoker

Easy to use

Helpful app

Maintains a steady temperature

Well built

Expensive

Can’t view cook history in app

Hard to clean out fire pot

It's a classic dilemma: You've got a few racks of ribs on the smoker, but you don't want to miss any part of the game to go check to see if they're done. That's where the Traeger Ironwood 650 comes in. This Wi-Fi-enabled smoker not only monitors, but regulates its temperature automatically, and has a meat probe, too. You can monitor and control the grill using an app, which is also packed with recipes. The Ironwood 650 uses wood pellets, so fuel costs are slightly higher than traditional charcoal smokers. However, we can't argue with the results: delicious, delicious barbecue.

Read our full Traeger Ironwood 650 review.

(Image credit: PicoBrew)

8. PicoBrew Pico C

Best homebrew machine

Simplifies beer-making process

Lots of beer recipes

Can also be used for sous vide and cold-brew coffee

Makes great-tasting beer

Basic interface

Instruction manual could be clearer

Sure, you could go out and buy a case or two of suds, but wouldn't it be more fun to make your own beer? The PicoBrew Pico C helps simplify the brewing process, by using Keurig-like packs of hops, yeast, and grain. All you need to do is insert the packs, and the machine (mostly) does the rest. PicoBrew also partnered with more than 50 breweries, so you can replicate that awesome IPA that you can't find in any store.

At this point, it's a bit too late to start brewing your own beer for the Super Bowl, but hey, spring training is right around the corner, and that's something to celebrate too.

Read our full PicoBrew Pico C review.

Drinkworks (Image credit: Keurig)

9. Drinkworks Drinkmaker

Make cocktails with ease

Size: 19.3 x 17.7 x 14.9 inches | Weight: 28 pounds

Keurig-like drink packs

Makes good-tasting drinks

Good variety of cocktails

Not available in every state

What if your guests want something stronger than beer? You don't want to spend your time during the game mixing up Moscow mules and martinis. The Drinkworks by Keurig takes out the stress, by using k-cup like packs to churn out a variety of cocktails. Currently, it can make about 20 different drinks, including margaritas, a white Russian, old fashioned, and sangria.

Due to government regulations, Drinkworks is currently only available in the following states: California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington, Minnesota, Nevada, Maryland and the District of Columbia.