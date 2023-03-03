Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023

Investing in the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors can save you big bucks down the road. And you're protecting one of the best things about Samsung's flagship phone to boot.

After all, our Samsung Galaxy S23 review declared the 6.1-inch display to be one of the device's best features. It's bright, colorful and outshines the competition. So why risk damaging it with scratches or other wear and tear?

Having one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases is a great way to protect your phone should it fall on a flat surface. But a screen protector offers another layer of protection — and without interfering with the S23's touch-screen or its under-display fingerprint sensor. (Speaking of that later feature, make sure to scan your finger after you apply a screen protector to make sure the phone can still detect your fingerprint.)

If you want an additional layer of protection for your smartphone's most important feature, these are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors to check out.

(opens in new tab) 1. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best screen protector overall Materials: Tempered Glass + Super easy to fit

+ 9H hardness

+ Clear unobtrusive display

- Not the cheapest Getting screen protectors to fit perfectly on your Galaxy S23's screen can be infuriating and seem like an impossible task. But the Spigen EZ Fit screen protector lives up to its name, by including a tray that helps you fit the protector perfectly over the Galaxy S23 display in seconds. Featuring 9H hardness — that means it can resist most scratches — the EZ Fit offers pretty much everything you could want from a screen protector. (opens in new tab) 2. Omnifense Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best screen protector for privacy Materials: Thermoplastic Elastomers



+ Protects your privacy from others

+ Camera protector included

+ Reduces glare

- No fitting assistance

- Only one camera protector If you don’t want nosy neighbors peeking at your screen on the train, plane, or bus, this is the screen protector to turn to. Outside of its 60-degree viewing angle, peepers will be stuck with a dark screen while you can read our Galaxy S23 unobscured, thanks to a glare and fingerprint-resistant matte finish. This model also comes with a lens protector to add extra defense to your phone’s cameras. (opens in new tab) 3. Samcorn Galaxy S23 Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best camera protection Materials: Tempered Glass + Three camera and screen protectors included

+ Strong 9H protection

- No fitting assistance This protector offers an impressive 9H level cover for both the screen and camera, including a three pack for each surface. Samcorn's screen protector figures to be the perfect choice for those who always find their keys and phone in the same pocket. There is no included assistance to fit it, however, so make sure you have steady hands when it's time to fit the screen on your Galaxy S23. (opens in new tab) 4. JETech Screen Protector View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best cheap screen protector Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane + Great value

+ 9H resistance

- Fingerprint scanner issues There’s little reason not to try out a JETech screen protector at this price. With 9H resistance on both the screen and camera protectors and even a hole to reduce ambient noise on calls, this Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector is a great option. There are some sticker tabs to help with the application, but users say they can be fiddly. (opens in new tab) 5. iAnder Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best bargain Materials: Tempered glass + 9H hardness

+ Includes installation tray

+ Costs less than $10

- Complaints about fingerprint compatibility For solid protection that doesn't break the bank, turn to iAnder's Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S23. While it costs less than $10, you'll still get a 2-pack of protective tempered for both the 6.1-inch display and the rear camera array. Be aware that some users have claimed the screen protector impacts the Galaxy S23's fingerprint reader. (opens in new tab) 6. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sophisticated screen protection Materials: Tempered glass + Durable materials

+ Easy installation

- Pricey option Zagg makes its InvisibleShield Fusion screen protector with a flexible hybrid polymer to absorb impacts without affecting your Galaxy S23 screen. You'll enjoy the clear view of the S23's display, not to mention the anti-microbial treatment aimed at inhibiting the growth of bacteria. Zagg's EZ Apply technology looks to apply the screen protector with a minimum of fuss.

Do you need a Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector?

While not everyone is willing to apply a screen protector to their phone's display, most of us are bound to drop our phones at some point. Investing in a good Galaxy S23 case with raised edges around the display can keep the screen from coming into contact with surfaces most of the time, but it's not foolproof. And if you keep your phone in your pocket with keys, loose change or even just dust and lint, you run the risk of damaging your handset's screen.

Some phone owners bemoan the loss of their lovely glossy screen and the risk of air bubbles, but considering the cost of a screen protector and the cost of a phone, which would you rather get damaged? Besides with the right application, air bubbles shouldn’t be an issue.

How to apply a Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector

The first step you should take with a Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector is seemingly the most obvious one — make sure you're getting a screen protector designed for Samsung's 6.1-inch phone. Many if not most of the companies featured in our best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector rankings also make versions for the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus and 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. Get the right-sized screen protector for your Samsung phone.

Getting a screen protector to stick perfectly aligned on the first try can be hard and even ruin the protector. Some protectors come with tools to apply them quickly and perfectly, and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors at least feature a video of someone fitting them, with either a dry or "wet" method that uses a solution normally included in the box.

Before applying any protector, wipe the Galaxy S23 screen first with a cloth — the last thing you want to do is trap dust or dirt under there permanently. Bubbles are another problem people often have with a screen protector, and they certainly can be infuriating. After you’ve installed your screen protector flat, try using a credit card, squeegee, or even just your fingers to massage any bubbles away.

How we rank the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors

Screen protectors may all seem similar but that’s why it’s important for us to bring the best Galaxy S23 screen protectors to your attention. When judging a screen protector, we consider the durability and protection it offers, the price of the protector, the potential impact it has on the touchscreen and display, and how easy it is to accurately apply. Any extra features such as a privacy display will also come into our consideration.