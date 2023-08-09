Best iPhone chargers in 2023: Tested and rated

The best iPhone chargers charge your device quickly and with little hassle—whether you’re at your desk, in your car, or traveling away from home—so you never face the frustration of a dead battery. To select the top chargers for iPhone, we tested each product on our list to determine how fast an iPhone 13 charges and weighed extra features, from portability to MagSafe compatibility to the capacity to juice up multiple devices at once (without sacrificing charging speed).

This guide covers our top picks for all iPhone charging options, including wireless chargers, portable chargers, and car chargers. If you’re looking for more options, we’ve also compiled lists of the best wireless chargers and the best portable chargers and power banks .

Best iPhone chargers

Best for fast charging Ugreen Nexode 100W wall charger View at Amazon Best for fast charging Specs:

Power: 100W

Size: 2.7 x 1.3 x 2.7 inches

Weight: 11 ounces

Type: USB-C + USB-A Reasons to buy:

+ Wide compatibility

+ 4-in-1 charging (3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port)

+ Portable Reasons to avoid:

- Variable power distribution may affect fast charging The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Charger is a 4-port wall charger with three USB-C and one USB-A connection and speeds up to 100W for a single device. Even with all ports in use, one device can charge at 45W.



In testing, the Ugreen charged our iPhone 13 battery to 29% in 15 minutes and 54% in 30 minutes. It’s compatible with laptops, phones, tablets, and other accessories. The Ugreen Nexode is travel-friendly with a foldable plug, but it doesn’t double as a power bank like the Anker 733. While the Ugreen Nexode does reportedly come with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable, check to make sure yours is included. Ours was packaged separately. Best for portable charging Anker 733 GaN (10,000mAh) Power Bank View at Amazon View at anker Best for portable charging Specs:

Power: 65W (wall) + 30W (portable)

Size: 4.36 × 2.48 × 1.22 in

Weight: 11.29 ounces

Type: USB-C + USB-A Reasons to buy:

+ Fast charging speed

+ Doubles as portable power bank for other devices Reasons to avoid:

- Doesn’t come with USB-C to Lightning cable The Anker 733 offers fast charging (max 65W) as a wall charger and doubles as a portable power bank (max 30W) lasting up to 2.1 on-the-go charges for an iPhone 13. As a wired power source, it’s compatible with any device that can be charged via a USB-A or a USB-C connection, though charging speeds will vary depending on how many ports are in use. Laptops and tablets generally won’t charge when all three are occupied while in power bank mode. In testing, the Anker charged an iPhone 13 battery 27% in 15 minutes and 51% in a half hour. Note that it only comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, so you’ll have to supply your own Lightning cable to charge an iPhone. Anker also has a 24-month warranty. Best for car charging Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger View at Amazon Best for car charging Specs:

Power: 15W

Weight: 5.6 ounces

Type: MagSafe Reasons to buy:

+ Official Apple MagSafe technology for maximum charging speeds

+ Secure hold for bumpy rides

+ Works with landscape and portrait alignment Reasons to avoid:

- Not compatible with iPhone 11 and earlier The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is our pick for car charging, as it mounts on your vehicle’s air vent and securely holds your iPhone in either landscape or portrait orientation for easy viewing and navigation while you drive. Belkin licenses Apple’s MagSafe technology, and the charger comes with a USB-C cable and 20W power unit, so your device can charge wirelessly at up to 15W while plugged into your car’s cigarette lighter. In testing, the charger held our iPhone securely over bumps in the road and reached a 33% charge after 30 minutes. Note: Belkin specs state that the BoostCharge Pro is compatible with iPhone 12 models and newer. Best for MagSafe charging Apple MagSafe Charger View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Best for MagSafe charging Specs:

Power: 15W

Size: 3.24 x 3.24 x 0.72 inches

Type: MagSafe Reasons to buy:

Official Apple MagSafe technology for maximum charging speeds

Attractive design Reasons to avoid:

Difficult to use with iOS 17 standby mode

Compatible only with USB-C

20W power adapter sold separately If you’re an all-Apple-all-the-time iPhone user who prefers wireless charging, Apple’s MagSafe charger is for you. The charger and iPhone magnets are made for each other, meaning this charger snaps easily and securely into place, and like most Apple products, looks sleek. It charges up to 15W on most iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models when plugged into a 20W adapter and also works with older Qi-compatible iPhones and most AirPods/AirPods pro cases. In testing, our iPhone 13 reached 25% battery in 30 minutes using the Apple MagSafe plugged into a MacBook Air. The potential downsides: the Apple MagSafe charger is sold separately and is not detachable from its USB-C cord, so you’ll need a compatible adapter to get maximum charging speeds. It’s also tricky to use with iOS 17 Standby mode since the charging puck lays flat. Best power bank charger ESR HaloLock 10,000mAh Kickstand Wireless Power Bank View at Amazon Best power bank charger Specs:

Power: 7.5W (wireless) or 20W (wired)

Size: 3.9 x 2.5 x 0.7 inches

Weight: 7.9 ounces

Type: MagSafe compatible + USB-C Reasons to buy:

Wired and wireless charging

Doubles as a stand only with charging turned off

Allows pass-through wireless charging and dual-device charging Reasons to avoid:

Slow charging compared to other options, even when plugged into wall The HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank isn’t particularly fast, but it acts as both a charger and a stand for use at your desk (great for watching content) or for power on the go—it’ll last 1.7 charges on an iPhone 14 Pro and 1.3 charges on an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The HaloLock is MagSafe compatible but does not use Apple’s official MagSafe tech, meaning speeds max out at 7.5W (versus 15W) for wireless charging and reach 20W for wired charging via USB-C-to-Lightning. In testing, our iPhone 13 hit just 5% charge wirelessly after 15 minutes and 10% charge after a half hour via pass-through charging while plugged into a MacBook Air (7% and 20%, respectively, plugged into the wall), making it the slowest charger on our list. That said, the HaloLock holds the iPhone firmly in place while charging wirelessly—it was actually difficult to pry off the magnetic connection. Best for multiple devices Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger View at Verizon Wireless View at ZAGG + mophie View at Apple Best for charging multiple devices Specs:

Power: 15W

Size: 0.4 x 12.3 x 3.2 inches

Weight: 10 ounces

Type: MagSafe Reasons to buy:

Three MagSafe charging pads to accommodate iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro

Folds up into travel case

Eliminates need for multiple charging cords Reasons to avoid:

Bulky for iPhone-only charging

Pricey Frequent travelers who own an iPhone as well as an Apple Watch or AirPods (or both) will appreciate the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe charger, which can charge all three wirelessly at the same time, eliminating the need to carry around multiple charging cords, with speeds up to 15W for compatible devices. The 3-slot MagSafe pad folds up into a handy felt travel case and comes with a USB-C cord and wall adapter. In testing, our iPhone 13 hit 15% charge after 15 minutes and 26% after 30 minutes—slightly more than with the Apple MagSafe charger—though the device was noticeably warm during charging. Note that the Mophie is best used on a flat surface and may be overkill for those who need to charge an iPhone on its own.

How we test iPhone chargers

To evaluate charger performance, we measured the charge percentage reached on a dead iPhone battery after 15 minutes and 30 minutes of being plugged in. All testing was completed with an iPhone 13 running iOS 16.

iPhone charger test results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Charger % charged after 15 minutes % charged after 30 minutes Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe 15% 26% Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe 15W 17% 33% Ugreen GaNX 100W charger 29% 54% ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank 5% (7% plugged into wall) 10% (20% plugged into wall) Apple MagSafe Charger 13% 25% Anker GaN Prime 27% 51%

MagSafe vs. Non-MagSafe chargers

MagSafe is an Apple technology that uses a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone 12 and newer to snap wireless chargers and other accessories into place. Note that “Made for MagSafe” chargers officially licensed by Apple have a charging rate up to 15W, while those that are “MagSafe compatible” reach only 7.5W. While MagSafe wireless chargers offers some convenience and work with other compatible devices like the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods as well as older Qi charging, non-MagSafe chargers that utilize USB-C to Lightning charge significantly faster than those with MagSafe technology.

What to look for in an iPhone charger

There are a few important factors to consider when selecting an iPhone charger. The first is whether you want a wireless MagSafe or a wired connection that charges via your device’s Lightning port. Note that Apple’s USB-C-to-Lightning cable used with certain Apple and third-party power adapters offers the fastest charging—up to 50% battery in 30 minutes—and while Apple’s MagSafe standard will charge an iPhone 12 and newer at 15W, older iPhones (as well as the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and other compatible devices) will juice up more slowly when charged wirelessly.

You’ll also want to consider where and when you’ll need to charge your device, as some chargers double as power banks or are compatible with car charging when you’re on the go. Finally, if you often need to charge several devices at once, consider a 3-in-1 or 4-in-1 charger.