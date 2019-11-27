Best baby car seats of 2019: Safe car seats for babies and infants

A car seat is the first significant purchase to make before bringing your baby home from the hospital. But like everything else for your baby, the offerings are expansive and countless. The most crucial factors to consider when buying a car seat are, first, whether the seat will hold up in a crash and, second, how accommodating the seat is for your specific needs.

After looking at a number of sites as well as safety ratings from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, we rounded up a list of the best infant-car-seat models to consider, based on safety ratings and ease of use. Based on our analysis, we think the best baby car seat is the Chicco KeyFit 30 because of its easy installation, compatibility with a number of strollers, good crash-test ratings and affordable price.

Still, there are other factors to consider, such as if you have a car or plan to use public transportation. Here are the best baby car seats for parents (and babies) of all types.

Chicco KeyFit 30 (Image credit: Chicco)

1. Chicco KeyFit 30

Best all-around baby car seat

NHTSA Rating: 4.2/5 | Seat Dimensions: 22 x 17 x 24 inches | Seat Weight: 9.2 pounds | Weight: 4-30 pounds | Height: Up to 30 inches

Easy install with LATCH system

Scored well in crash tests

Compatible with a variety of strollers

Hard to install without the base

Not the lightest to cart around

The Chicco KeyFit 30 is often voted the best car seat by reviewers for its overall versatility and safety offerings. It performs as well as pricier car seat models in crash tests, and it's easy to install insofar as you elect to use the Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system. It's also compatible with a variety of third-party strollers, including our top pick for the best strollers, the Baby Jogger City Mini 2; our top pick for versatility, the Uppababy Vista; and our favorite jogging stroller, the Thule Urban Glide 2.

The Chicco KeyFit 30 ranked highly in front-impact crash testing conducted by the NHTSA, as well as in third-party crash tests conducted by The Wirecutter and BabyGear Lab . The Chicco is not the lightest car seat, but you can breezily cart it from the car to the house and back again with the included base.

It's not too much of a chore to clean either, as the Chicco may be spot-cleaned with mild soap and water. If you elect for the removable fabric, you can throw that into the wash with the rest of your delicates.

There are other models of the KeyFit 30 to consider, though they increase in price. The KeyFit 30 Magic features a reversible newborn positioner, while the Zip offers a removable zipper footmuff, canopy and seat cover for popping into the wash. The KeyFit 30 Zip Air ($240) has all the features of the first two, plus a breathable backrest. All KeyFit 30s have similar crash test ratings since they're all built on the same car-seat base.

Cybex Aton 2 (Image credit: Cybex)

2. Cybex Aton 2

The best car seat for parents who want peace of mind

NHTSA Rating: 4/5 | Seat Dimensions: 25 x 17.25 x 15.25 inches | Seat Weight: 9.5 pounds | Weight: 4-35 pounds | Height: Up to 30 inches

Best crash results

Comfortable to carry

Hard to use, sometimes frustrating

Bad choice for public transportation

If absolute safety is what you're after, the Cybex Aton 2 baby car seat's steel load leg may be enough to entice you, despite the car seat's lack of user-friendliness. The steel load leg is effectively a metal post that helps the brace the rear of the car seat against the floor of the car. While it can help provide an additional layer of safety in case of an emergency, the NHTSA does not factor it into its overall crash test results. There's no actual data to back up Cybex's marketing claim that the reinforced bar makes its car seat safer than the rest.

Regardless, the load leg is a feature that's unique to the Cybex, and it can help provide peace of mind for cautious parents. You will have to make some lifestyle adjustments around it, though, as you can't seat any passengers next to the car seat when the bar is installed. And the load leg doesn't hold up well in the middle, so it's either the left side or the right side for the Cybex Aton 2.

If the steel load leg is enough to catch your eye, be prepared for a little frustration. The Aton 2 features a finicky carrier handle, though it is comfortable to hold since it lacks sharp corners. It's challenging to snap in and take out of its car seat base, and hard to install using the seatbelt method, so it's not fit for the occasional taxi ride.

Doona Infant Car Seat (Image credit: Doona)

3. Doona Infant Car Seat

Best baby car seat for car-less parents

NHTSA Rating: 4.8/5 | Folded: 23.6 x 17.3 x 26 inches | Unfolded: 40 x 17.3 x 32.3 inches | Seat Weight: 16.5 pounds | Weight: 4-35 pounds | Height: Up to 32 inches

Great for city dwellers

Lets you push instead of carry baby

Hefty

Pricey

If you're constantly shuffling in and out of taxis or rideshare vehicles, or you frequent the bus or train, the Doona Car Seat and Stroller might be the best solution for you and your baby.

With the touch of a button, the seat's wheels fold down and extend out to stroller length, which makes getting in and out of the car a more effortless endeavor than you would have with a full-size stroller with car seat attachment. However, the Doona car seat is a bit hefty, weighing at 16.8 pounds, nearly twice as heavy as our top pick, but that's because you're opting for a two-in-one type of product.

On the upside, you'll likely be pushing this car seat around more often than carrying it because of its double-use functionality. And it's sized properly for planes, so you can roll it down the aisle and then strap in your baby for the long ride to wherever.

Inside an Uber or Lyft, the Doona utilizes the shoulder strap of the vehicle belt to stay secure. If you do have a car, there's a LATCH base to anchor the Doona sturdily inside. Don't worry about it not being a traditional car seat: the Doona also scored well in the NHTSA's crash and usability tests.

The only major downside of the Doona, besides its relative heft, is that it's quite pricey. Then again, you're paying for the convenience of a car seat that converts to a stroller for everyday urban adventures.

Uppababy MESA (Image credit: Uppababy)

4. Uppababy MESA

The easiest-to-install baby car seat

NHTSA Rating: 5/5 | Seat Dimensions: 25.8 x 17 x 23 inches | Seat Weight: 9.9 pounds | Weight: 4-35 pounds | Height: Up to 32 inches

Easy to install with base and belt

Scored well in crash-test results

Heavier than our top pick

Like other Uppababy products, the Mesa baby car seat is impressive even though it is a bit pricey. This particular car seat offers a variety of installation options, making it a reliable choice for either suburban families with a minivan or urban dwellers who rely on public transportation.

The Mesa is one of the most convenient car seats to install with or without the base, and even includes color-coded pathways to help you remember where to thread the belt and how to connect it. Once it's all strapped in, the Mesa feels secure and stable.

The Mesa received a five-star rating from the NHTSA for its ease of installment and includes a headrest with side-impact protection (though there is no data-driven proof that the headrest offers more impact protection).

Its LATCH anchors are conveniently retractable for when they're not in use, and the included harness height adjusters come in handy for a baby's growing body. The seat features thicker, higher-quality fabric than previous models, and the fabric is fire-resistant. The Mesa is also a slick-looking car seat, especially when paired with either the Uppababy Cruz or Vista strollers.

Britax B-Safe 35 (Image credit: Britax)

5. Britax B-Safe 35

Best for taller babies

NHTSA Rating: 4.8/5 | Seat Dimensions: 26.5 x 17.75 x 25 inches | Seat Weight: 10 pounds | Weight: 4-35 pounds | Height: Up to 32 inches

Easy to use with LATCH system

Accommodates taller babies

Performed well in crash tests

Heavy

Not compatible with as many strollers

The Britax B-Safe 35 performed on a par with the Chicco KeyFit 30 in the NHTSA's crash and efficiency ratings, as well as in Wirecutter's independent crash tests. Its shell is retrofitted with an energy-absorbing steel base and features side impact protection with Britax's SafeCell system , as well as impact-resistant foam in the carrier itself.

The Britax is reasonably straightforward to install in your car and latch into its base, and there's even a belt lock-off to ensure that the seat stays fixed. The B-Safe 35 also offers a higher height and weight limit, so there is room to grow. However, some customer reviews have complained that the seat's interior can be a bit narrow for taller babies.

Britax Emblem Convertible Car Seat (Image credit: Britax)

6. Britax Emblem Convertible Car Seat

Best convertible car seat

NHTSA Rating: 4/5 | Seat Dimensions: 21 x 18.5 x 26 inches | Seat Weight: 19.5 pounds | Weight: 5-40 pounds | Height: Up to 49 inches

Easy to use

Performed well in crash tests

Well-priced

Heavy

Hard to secure with seatbelt

While we don't suggest you buy a convertible car seat for your baby in the first year, you might decide you want to buy something now anyway, so that you don't have to worry about it a year and a half down the line. The Britax Emblem is worth a try for parents with few specific needs, who don't mind shuffling baby in-and-out inside something slightly more massive than the norm.

The Emblem is an attractive car seat with ample padding for the baby to rest against. It's as easy to install as the B-Safe 35, featuring LATCH connectors and built-in lock-offs to keep the seat securely in place. It doesn't secure quickly using the seatbelt method, so it's not a prime choice for parents moving in and out of vehicles.

The Emblem can handle rear-facing babies up to 40 pounds and forward-facing toddlers up to 65 pounds, allowing for a bit of growing room between birth and when it's time to upgrade to a toddler-specific car seat.

It flips around, so your infant is rear-seated on the ride home from the hospital, and can be flipped to face forward when they reach the initial weight limit. The Emblem also performed well in crash tests, offering an extra bit of protection in the head area compared to similar models in its class.

What to look for when buying a baby car seat

Infant car seats are similar to bike helmets. The foam used for impact absorption has an estimated shelf life, and after a certain amount of time has passed, the foam won't hold up as well as when the seat came off the lot.

If you plan to obtain a used car seat from a friend or a family member, ensure that the expiration date doesn't fall within nine months to a year of bringing your baby home. If your car seat has already been in a crash, you'll have to purchase a new one immediately.

There are two main types of car seat — infant and convertible — and it's often suggested to not try to purchase an all-in-one from the get-go. Infant car seats are made specifically to cradle tiny bodies. Plan to upgrade once your baby reaches the weight or height limit, whichever comes first.

Infant car seats are also more convenient to use because they go in and out of the car. If you're often traveling with a baby in tow or using rideshare and public transportation, an infant car seat works best in those particular situations.

There are a couple of criteria to consider before starting your infant car seat search. These helpful suggestions come by way of Baby Gear Lab .

Size and weight limits: Most infant car seats are suitable for babies up to 30 pounds, though we've included a few picks for wiggle room up to 32 pounds. But the height limit is the number to pay attention to if you're worried your baby will outgrow the car seat. The average baby will reach 32 inches between 18 and 19 months, so definitely plan to upgrade to a convertible car seat after their first birthday.

Crash tests: Every car seat sold in the United States must meet a federal crash-test safety standard. The crash test is administered by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Each seat is subjected to crash testing in a facility that's designed to simulate collisions using a sled and crash-test baby dummies. The NHTSA measures the amount of force exerted on a dummy baby's head and chest based on a 30-mile-per-hour collision simulation. Review sites like The Wirecutter and BabyGear Lab also commission independent crash testing to corroborate the NHTSA's numbers.

Some manufacturers will attempt to market the "side impact protection" of their particular car seat, but the NHTSA doesn't currently test for that. The extra safety features are indeed nice to have, and while we've made mention of where that's applied for your peace of mind, it should not be a primary factor in your decision-making.

Construction: Infant car seats tend to be made of two kinds of material: a hard plastic shell with a dense foam padding as the second layer. The shell supplies the support, and then there's an inner layer of energy-absorbing foam inside. What cradles your baby is extra padding, often covered in a fabric that can be spot cleaned or removed for throwing in the wash. That extra padding does not do much to protect your baby in the event of a crash unless federally mandated tests explicitly mention it.

Anchoring: There are two ways to anchor an infant car seat. First is the LATCH method (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren). This standard arrived in 2002, and cars manufactured after this time have LATCH connectors available on the left and right side of the back seat.

The LATCH method is the best way to anchor in a baby car seat, as bases are made to accommodate this universal offering. As a bonus, many bases will include color-coded indicators and even a level to help you ensure it's steady and sufficiently tightened against the back seat.

The second method is the seatbelt method, which you'll have to learn if you don't plan to use a base or you're transporting the car seat inside a taxicab or rideshare. (This method also works on airplanes.)

There are separate American and European standards, and both start by routing the lap belt over the baby's lap area. The European rule requires the shoulder belt, which helps hold the car seat more steadily in place, for added protection..

Regardless of which method you choose, you'll want to place the car seat on either the left side or the right side of the backseat — never the middle. Studies have shown this placement can help reduce injury by more than 40 percent.

For help installing your car seat, contact your local police or fire station to ensure the base is properly connected. There's also an online resource called Seat Check that lets you search for inspection stations.

How we picked

As we settled on our list of best infant car seats, we made a list of criteria you might also consider when narrowing down your choices.

First and foremost: where will you install the car seat? If you have a car, do you want the base permanently affixed inside it? Or if you rely on public transportation, will the car seat you pick be comfortable enough to carry around and shuffle in and out of train doors and between ticket turnstiles?

This also factored into our "ease of use" criteria, to help ensure that whatever you're buying doesn't cause you to incidentally teach your baby their first curse words. In the case of the Cybex Aton 2, we let you know how frustrating the experience might be in exchange for the additional, non-regulated safety features.

We took into consideration how well each car seat scored in federally-mandated tests and cross-referenced that with any independent testing done by trusted baby gear review sites, such as BabyGear Lab, The Wirecutter, and Car Seats for the Littles.

Last, we considered how compatible each car seat was with a variety of popular strollers on the market, including our list for top picks. You don't want to buy something that doesn't work with the rest of what's offered out there, or a car seat that's only compatible with whatever the manufacturer deems worthy.