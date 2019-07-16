Best Alexa Headphones and Earbuds

Headphones are getting so smart, we can communicate with them and manage our daily tasks with nothing more than our voice. We have digital assistants to thank for that.

Artificial intelligence (AI) bots like Siri and Google Assistant are considered standard features for today's headphones, but the market for Amazon Alexa -enabled headphones is steadily growing. With full control of your smart-home devices to adjust lighting, make Amazon purchases, play music and access an endless number of Alexa skills on your earbuds or headphones, it's like having an Echo speaker for your ears.

If you're in the market for headphones that feature Amazon's intelligent voice search, we have an amazing selection, which spreads across several categories and prices. Scroll down to learn what are the best Alexa headphones out there.

Those who want Bluetooth earbuds with digital assistant support can find elite options here and in on our best truly wireless earbuds roundup, while others seeking more feature-focused recommendations can browse through our top picks for best active noise-cancelling and wireless headphones .

Best Alexa headphones overall

1. Jabra Elite 85h Best Alexa headphones overall SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.6 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches, 10.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 36 hours (NC On); 41 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Best in-class battery life Smart controls Excellent audio reproduction Tri-digital assistant support Lots of sound customization Reasons to Avoid Bulky and heavy Listening modes cause bass to distort $248.90 View at eBay

Jabra's latest release is the most feature-laden pair of headphones we've tested on the ANC front. The company's advanced 8-microphone system enhances digital assistant performance, giving Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant accurate speech recognition. Half of those mics are also used to automatically adjust ANC levels, letting listeners jam out to Spotify playlists uninterrupted. Speaking of sound, the Elite 85h produces sonic depth that surpasses most models in its class. On-ear detection and physical controls provide different ways to manage calls and music. And did we mention the 36 hours of continuous playback on noise-canceling mode?

Read our full Jabra Elite 85h review .

Best noise-canceling Alexa headphones

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Best noise-canceling Alexa headphones SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Industry-leading active noise cancelation Superb audio quality Dedicated voice assistant button Classy and comfy design Works in wired mode if battery dies Reasons to Avoid MicroUSB charging Competitors have longer battery life with ANC on $299 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The QuietComfort 35 II currently stands as our No. 1 noise-canceling pick for a multitude of reasons. ANC performance is stellar with Bose's acclaimed technology silencing everything from crying babies to rumbling engines. Sound is well-balanced with booming bass that doesn't overshadow mids and highs. The all-new Action Button is a convenient way of activating Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing the built-in mics to pick up every syllable with precision. Having up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC off is clutch as well.

If you're looking for a sleeker design and even better noise cancellation when chatting with Alexa (and people), check out the newer Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones .

Read our full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Best truly wireless earbuds for voice assistance

3. Jabra Elite Active 65t Best truly wireless earbuds for voice assistance SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.2. x 1.1 x 0.9 inches, 0.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours (NC on); 15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Sporty, comfortable design Great sound customization Quick charging; Solid call quality Doubles as a fitness tracker Reasons to Avoid Charging case is difficult to open Impractical controls $160.65 View at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t has been revered for its intelligible features and versatility, and its sportier counterpart proves to be an exceptional upgrade. Design-wise, the Elite Active 65t offers the proper comfort and stability to appease hard-core runners. Jabra even equipped these buds with dust- and water-resistant protection to ensure maximum durability. Audio is clean and warm, making calls and music pleasant to hear. Using the free Jabra app will let you adjust EQ settings and select the default digital assistant; Alexa registers and executes commands swiftly.

Read our full Jabra Elite Active 65t review.

Champion sound matched with killer noise cancellation

4. Sony WH-1000xM3 Champion sound matched with killer noise cancellation SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on); 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Class-leading sound In-app audio customization Extensive battery life Intuitive features and touch controls Supports all digital assistants Reasons to Avoid Aesthetics feel less premium than the previous model Call quality isn't the best $252.97 View at Amazon 750 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The WH-1000xM3 is a sonic powerhouse that blends beautiful sound with outstanding noise cancellation and smart features. Music sounds serene with Sony's new QN1 chip boosting audio processing to hear most, if not all, songs in high fidelity. Sony also stuffed more mics into the ear cups, improving vocal clarity and noise neutralization across the frequency range. The recent addition of Alexa expands digital-assistant support, which performs just as well as Google Assistant.

Read our full Sony WH-1000xM3 review.

Smart buds with tons of features

5. Bragi The Dash Pro Smart buds with tons of features SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 2.8 x 1 x 2 inches, 0.46 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours, 25 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Balanced sound Serves as a music player Good battery life Lots of smart features Reasons to Avoid Unreliable connectivity Some features are buggy $189.99 View at Amazon

A solid upgrade to the original Bragi Dash , this next-gen version provides better battery life and voice calling, along with new features like real-time language translation. Bragi's advanced voice pick-up technology is impressive, exhibiting great speech recognition that works well with voice assistance, as noted during our Alexa experience . Bass has been toned down to allow for more detailed sonics. Despite these improvements, the Dash Pro still shares some of the same performance struggles as its predecessor. The Bluetooth connection can be weak, resulting in occasional stutter and dropout. In addition, many of its "smart" features aren't fully operational.

A cheaper noise-canceling alternative with warm sound

6. JBL Live 650BTNC A cheaper noise-canceling alternative with warm sound SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.07 x 3.15 x 8.78 inches, 9.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 30 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 40 feet (12 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Vibrant sound Alexa and Google Assistant integration Strong battery life Dependable noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid ANC is required to get full bass Poor call quality $159.95 View at Amazon

JBL's newest cans pack reputable ANC performance and striking audio into a chic, sturdy frame. The Live 650BTNC's tentpole feature is Google Assistant and Alexa integration, which responds efficiently to vocal commands. Noise cancellation is strong enough to filter out door buzzers and loud chatter, but the same performance doesn't carry over to call quality. Musical mids sound amazing, and the JBL Headphones app allows users to enable different EQ settings and pick their digital assistant of choice. There is one major caveat – ANC mode is the only way to enjoy bass.

Sporty on-ear headphones with smarts

7. 66 Audio Pro Voice Sporty on-ear headphones with smarts SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.6 x 3.1 inches, 7.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Customizable EQ Sturdy design Quality sound Lengthy battery life Reasons to Avoid No aux cable Heavy reliance on companion app View Deal

One of the early adopters of Alexa, 66 Audio worked closely with Amazon to create these smart on-ear cans. The Pro Voice features a unique behind-the-head design that delivers great comfort and stability for active listening. Alexa works together with the brand's ActiveVoice recognition technology to achieve clear voice recognition. Unfortunately, using Alexa requires the MotionControl app to be open at all times. The app also serves as a crutch for audio, which is decent for $100, but will benefit from personalized tweaks; you can customize the EQ or select from nine different presets.

Comfortable neckbuds with tri-digital assistance

8. Jabra Elite 65e Comfortable neckbuds with tri-digital assistance SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 6.87 x 2.79 x 7.42 inches, 1.81 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours (NC on), 13 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Customizable sound Lightweight design Decent noise cancellation Sufficient battery life Reasons to Avoid Tricky controls Latency when watching videos $29.95 View at eBay

The Jabra Elite 65e stands out as a reasonable pair of earbuds worth owning. Listeners can expect bass-forward sound that's customizable through the Sound+ app. The buds won't match Bose's noise cancellation, but they do an admirable job of quieting low-frequency sounds such as background chitchat. Access to Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa are sweet bonuses, too. Where the Elite 65e falters is in video content, as there is some latency when watching Netflix and YouTube clips. The control scheme is also a hindrance, as the play button is combined with the auto-call feature and occasionally triggers accidental calls instead of pausing music.