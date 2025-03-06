This headphone amplifier might cost a lot, but it'll make your headphones sound epic

It could actually cost more than your laptop

Rotel DX-3
(Image credit: Rotel)

Not all headphones are created equal — some require a whole lot more power to drive than others. My favorite pair of reference headphones, for example, the Audeze LCD-X, take a whole bunch more power to sound at their best than, say, your Sony WH-1000XM5.

That's where a super high-quality headphone amp comes in. Now, you don't need anything really off the wall for headphones to sound good, but something like the new Rotel DX-3 will give your cans everything they need to sound epic.

Boosting the signal

Rotel DX-3 on a shelf with headphones plugged in

(Image credit: Rotel)

The DX-3 is a powerful beast. Despite it's small size (perfect for the desktop), it' packs enough juice to make even the most demanding of the best audiophile headphones sound at their best.

You can hook up beefy over ears, or even wire in-ears to get the effect, with loads of different outputs on the front. You can plug in with a 6.35mm or a 4.4mm balanced connector.

The headline feature though is the built-in DAC, which will decode the music on your laptop, phone, or other digital source far better than their own built-in DACs. It supports even the highest resolution digital tracks, so you don't have to worry about losing definition from your favorite Qobuz or Tidal streams.

It's all controlled with a color screen on the front of the device, so that you can see exactly what the DX-3 is doing. There's a lovely meaty volume knob on the front as well to make it easy to dial in the perfect volume. There's a remote control in the box as well should you want to control the unit from a distance.

All of this doesn't come cheap, mind you. It's going to cost $1,499 — which is more than the brand new MacBook Air M4. It will go on sale, Rotel says, sometime in March.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

