I ditched my Beats for these hi-res wireless headphones — and I'm not going back

I listen to music pretty much 24/7. In my opinion there is a song for any emotion, activity and situation, so making sure you have the best headphones to get the best sound to further immerse you in the moment can only be a good thing.

I have made it my personal mission to find the best headphones. After being a life-long Beats fan and being inseparable from my Beats Studio 3, I knew it would take a lot to convert me from the sound profile I know and love.

But when I tested out the AKG N9 Hybrid headphones I was instantly impressed by the sound quality they could achieve wirelessly using Bluetooth 5.3. Like seriously. I’ve never heard anything like it.

They have become my new favorite way to listen to music and take up a spot on my desk ready for me to lock in on a daily basis. But when I used the built-in 2.4Ghz WiFi dongle, the perfect listening experience got even better.

A reliable connection

When connecting headphones or earbuds that aren’t made by Apple to my MacBook Air M2, I have found that if it is connected to other Bluetooth devices like a keyboard and mouse, the connection cuts out intermittently. My perfect audio partner can’t be unstable.

With the addition of the 2.4Ghz WiFi dongle, the sound the headphones are capable of producing got even better — which frankly I didn’t think was possible. The dongle reduces the latency so, especially when using these headphones to stream video, the difference between Bluetooth and the dongle is really evident.

It also eliminates the process of connecting to Bluetooth devices. You literally plug in and hit play. Simplicity at its finest.

Hi-Res streaming

I know, it’s amazing how a little dongle can ensure you squeeze the most out of your music. So how does it do it? Wi-Fi has a wider bandwidth than Bluetooth, so it can transfer more audio data. This means you're able to get higher quality codecs like true lossless audio.

I used the dongle to stream Hi-Res music on Qobuz and was genuinely blown away by the sound quality. I just plugged the dongle into my colleague's Android phone (which supports Hi-Res codecs) and listened to heavier rock bands like Linkin Park and Black Veil Brides before moving on to lighter pop music like Sabrina Carpenter and Clairo and was impressed every time.

The higher codecs meant that vocals were crisp, and I heard instruments with clarity I haven’t heard before. There was reverb on backing vocals standing out to me that I had never noticed before. Even in songs I could have sworn I knew like the back of my hand. I have no notes for the sound these headphones produce.

Built-in convenience

And now for my favorite feature of the headphones. The dongle has been taken into consideration with the design of the headphones so you never have to be without it.

The left earcup of the headphones slides open to uncover a compartment which houses the Wi-Fi dongle. It is so easy. I am notorious for misplacing adaptors and cables so this has been a real lifesaver for me and not once have I been scrambling to find it.

Dongles are my new non-negotiable

If we’re spending our money on music subscription services why wouldn’t we make sure they’re performing to the best of their ability?

Audiophiles know that Hi-Res codecs get you the most out of your tunes, so having a reliable, and stable way to get that sound directly to your eardrums is honestly my new essential when looking for headphones.

The Wi-Fi dongle transfers the audio data in a way which Bluetooth just isn’t capable of replicating. I guess you don’t know until you try it, but I can say with certainty I won’t be going back to Bluetooth-only headphones any time soon.