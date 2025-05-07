These Beats earbuds just crashed to their lowest price ever at Amazon — $50 off

Beats’ latest earbuds are on sale for the first time! These are the new winner for the best workout headphones we’ve tested, so if you’re heading out and about for the spring, these earbuds will become your new best friend.

Right now, you can get the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199 at Amazon. This is $50 off and the lowest price I’ve seen so far for this model. And what’s more, the discount currently applies across all the different colors!

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are pretty much the ultimate earbuds for fitness fans, which is why they took the top spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds for fitness

First up, the design of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 makes them awesome for working out. Their unique ear clip shape means they stay firmly in place even when you’re moving around a lot, and they’re super comfortable to wear, too. We also like that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have physical buttons to control the volume and skip songs — they're much easier to use compared to touch controls when you’re on the go.

While these aren’t the best-sounding earbuds we’ve ever tested, they still put in a great audio performance. We especially liked how things sounded on the lower end in our tests, as plenty of strong, dynamic bass came through. And the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 also have Spatial Audio and solid active noise canceling on board to keep you truly immersed in what you’re listening to.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds have a heart rate monitor. This is handy if you don’t like to exercise with a fitness tracker on, but in our tests, we got some inaccurate readings. So if you’re serious about keeping an eye on your heart rate, you’ll still want to get a fitness tracker or chest strap.

Despite a few shortcomings, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are still a fantastic pair of headphones for working out, and they’re even better now that you can get them for a discount. Make sure to snag them while you can! For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see this Carhartt spring sale from $11 at Amazon.