Sony's flagship noise-canceling earbuds just hit all-time lowest price with this $100 discount
The best wireless earbuds for less
There are plenty of great deals to be found on wireless earbuds as the year comes to a close, but there are few as impressive as the savings you'll find on one of our favorite pairs of ANC buds.
Right now the Sony WF-1000XM5 are down to $198 at Amazon — that's a great $100 discount that brings the flagship earbuds down to a new lowest price ever.
The WF-1000XM5 rank as the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. They recieved a 4.5-star review from us, on account of their excellent noise canceling, top-notch sound, and good battery life of 8 hours. This $100 discount makes them their lowest price ever — perfect for a New Year's treat.
Sony has long made earbuds that rank among the best wireless earbuds that money can buy. The WF-1000XM5 managed to top our list, thanks to their incredible feature list and great performance — and crucially, a specs list that places them above the venerable AirPods Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
The noise canceling ranks among the very best in the business, sealing you from the outside world to clear you of distractions. There are solid transparency modes as well so that you can hear whats going on more easily when you need to, and Sony packs in some extra related features that change the level of ANC depending on the noise level outside or even where you are according to the connected device's GPS.
The sound quality is excellent as well, with a warm, detailed quality. They sound wide with a decent soundstage, and they feature some top-quality Spatial Audio in the form of 3D sound. That's configurable from the app, and works with Tidal's version of Dolby Atmos for some convincing surround audio.
Battery life is good at 8 hours from the buds themselves, and they'll be comfy for the entire time thanks to a light weight and multitude of fitting options that make sure you won't notice them nestled in your ears. They're one of the best pairs of noise-canceling earbuds, and well worth it at this great deal price.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.