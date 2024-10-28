Hurry! Beats Studio Pro drop to their lowest ever price in pre-Black Friday deal

Beats has seen something of a renaissance over the last few years. One of the biggest updates to its headphones where the Beats Studio Pro, which now have a massive $180 discount at Amazon.

That's the lowest price we've seen on the headphones, and Black Friday hasn't even arrived yet. We're not sure how long this deal is going to stick around, of course, so it's well worth dropping the hammer as quickly as possible with this one.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

They're not quite up to scratch for $349, but at $169 the Beats Studio Pro are a steal. Their sound is better than most at this price point, they fold up to be super compact, and Beats' new foam in earcups makes them plenty comfortable. This is their lowest price ever, and we can't see it dropping lower over Black Friday.

When we reviewed the Beats Studio Pro, we reckoned that the headphones cost too much. At $349, their sound, noise canceling and features weren't quite up to scratch, and so they didn't score as highly as the competition. However, the Beats Studio Pro presents a much better value proposition when they're at this much lower price.

Unlike other headphones under $200, there are some top-shelf features on offer. Spatial Audio is a highlight, thanks in part to Apple's involvement in Beats. It manages to let the soundscape breathe, and while not as impressive as the AirPods Max, there's some fun to be had.

There's also the folding mechanism built into the headphones which lets them pack down further than most other options out there. The likes of the WH-1000XM5, for example, remain large, for a bigger presence in your backpack. The Studio Pro fold a lot more so that they don't take up as much space. They're not quite up there with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones or the truly mini Marshall Monitor III, but it does allow for more space in your bag for stuff.

You're also unlikely to find a pair of better-looking headphones. They're toned-down more than the older models of Beats, with matte metal accents and more subtle logos, but they've still got immense style that other options out there lack. They didn't manage to make it onto our list of the best wireless headphones, but they might just make an appearance if they stay at this lower price.