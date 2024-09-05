Sennheiser's excellent Momentum 4 wireless headphones just plummeted to a new lowest price ever with $170 off

That's mere dollars away from half price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless PR shot of man outside wearing headphones
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-canceling headphones, you really are spoilt for choice right now. There are Apple's AirPods Max, for example, or Sony's WH-1000XM5, to name some of the most popular. Sennheiser's contender, the Momentum 4, already make a hard-earned case for your dollar, but a massive price drop on Amazon just made sure that they should be at the top of your list.

At full price, the Momentum 4 will set you back $379 — but now, with a monster $170 off, they'll only cost you $209. That's the new lowest price for the headphones too, and $40 lower than we've seen them in previous sales.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Was $379 now $209 @ Amazon
At this price, you're not going to find a better pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. Even when $379 the Momentum 4 are a great buy, with stellar noise canceling, excellent sound quality, and multiple trans-continental flight busting 60 hours of battery life. 
The Momentum 4 might not shout too loud about their qualities from the rooftops with their relatively understated design, but you'll soon realize they're some of the best noise-canceling headphones once you've slipped them on your head. 

The sound quality is about as measured and balanced as they come, managing to avoid the bass-heavy signature trap that many companies fall into. If you'd like more bass, however, you can always hop into the solid Sennheiser app and play around with the customizable EQ to really dial in their sound.

The touch controls on the side of each earcup are good too, and they're comfortable for long periods thanks to their plush earcups and silicon-coated headband. The stand-out feature though is a real doozy — the battery life. With ANC turned on, you get a whopping 60 hours of listening time. To put that in perspective, a full charge of Apple's AirPods Max will net you 20 hours of playback, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 will last you 30. If you're a frequent flyer (or serial 'forgetting to charge' offender like me) then the staying power of the Momentum 4 is a massive draw.

All these features for just over $200 feels like daylight robbery — yet here we are, with perhaps the headphone deal of the year. We can't imagine that they're going to stay in stock for long with a price like this, so we'd recommend grabbing them as fast as possible.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day. 