Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones crash to lowest-ever price with this Prime Day deal

Noise-canceling, or ANC as its often known, makes life just a bit more bearable. Commutes become more relaxing, it makes it easier to focus on work, it can even make it easier to sleep — and there's naught a better way to get some incredible noise canceling than by picking up a pair of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

At the moment, you'll find $100 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at Amazon in the Prime Day sales, for their lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £429 now £329 @ Amazon UK

Buyers in the UK will also find the same deal on the incredible Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones — albeit, of course, in the form of pounds and pence. It's also the lowest prices they've ever been in the UK as well, so make sure you leap on it quickly.

Price check: £329 @ John Lewis | £449 @ Argos

Given that Bose literally invented ANC in the 80s, it's no great surprise that its headphones are still some of the best noise-canceling headphones around based on our testing. The QuietComfort Ultra are at the top of that list because they manage to make the world around you just kind of... disappear, letting you concentrate on your work, or your thoughts while you travel to work on the noisy bus.

On top of that excellent noise canceling, you get some top-notch sound quality, with some lovely deep bass. There's an impressive immersive listening mode, Bose's version of Spatial Audio, as well, which makes your music feel more spacious. Bluetooth 5.3 brings multipoint connectivity and aptX Adaptive support, and Bose sneakily added a fancy new touch controller on the side that acts like a cross between a button and a touchpad.

We found that battery life could be better in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, with only 24 hours of listening — which drops to 18 when you activate immersive listening. If you're willing to look past the battery life issues, however, you've got a truly stunning pair of noise-canceling headphones.

This is the lowest price that the QuietComfort Ultra headphones have ever seen, making it the perfect time to nab yourself a pair of new cans. Want to get even more money off Bose gear? Check out these Bose coupons to see how much you can save.