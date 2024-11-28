Best Black Friday running headphones deals — 8 sales on our favorite running buds from $19

I’ve been testing the best running headphones for almost a decade and one thing that’s been true throughout that time is that there are always Black Friday deals on my favorite sets of running buds.

This year is no different, with almost all of my top picks reduced somewhere in the sales, and often by huge amounts. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are discounted by almost $100 at Amazon, and the JLab Go Air Sport, which cost just $30 at full price, are now under $20 at Amazon.

I’ve picked out the biggest discounts on the best running headphones below. Dive on in to find the perfect set for you, If you’re not a runner but need some new buds, check out our regularly updated live blog of the best Black Friday headphones deals.

Quick List

Black Friday Running Headphones Deals

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're the best budget running headphones I've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.

JLab JBuds Sport ANC 4: was $69 now $48 at Amazon Another set of headphones from JLab that offer great value, especially at this reduced price. The JBuds Sport ANC 4 standout for their battery life, lasting 14 hours on a charge and up to 60 hours with the carry case.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon If you prefer to use on-ear headphones during your runs, the Beats Solo 4 are your best bet thanks to their comfortable but secure fit. They're also pretty new headphones, so I'm surprised and delighted to see their price cut in half with this Black Friday deal.

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179 now $124 at Amazon If you're hunting for bone conduction headphones in the sales, look no further than this sizeable saving on the OpenRun Pro. I've run hundreds of miles wearing these headphones and the lightweight design fits securely, and the sound quality is impressive for bone conduction buds.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro came out a few years ago, but still stand out as among the best headphones for runners thanks to the secure fit, great sound and long battery life. The advantage of them being older buds is that they're always in sales, and Best Buy has the best deal on the Powerbeats Pro I've seen so far this Black Friday.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2: was $229 now $169 at Amazon Jabra's Elite Active range has long contained my favorite in-ear buds for running, because the fit is impressively secure given they don't use wings or an earhook. The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 offer top-notch sound quality and ANC, and the longest battery life I've come across on small in-ear buds like these.