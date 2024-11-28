Best Black Friday running headphones deals — 8 sales on our favorite running buds from $19

Deals
By
published

Upgrade your running buds this Black Friday

Running Headphones deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

I’ve been testing the best running headphones for almost a decade and one thing that’s been true throughout that time is that there are always Black Friday deals on my favorite sets of running buds.

This year is no different, with almost all of my top picks reduced somewhere in the sales, and often by huge amounts. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are discounted by almost $100 at Amazon, and the JLab Go Air Sport, which cost just $30 at full price, are now under $20 at Amazon.

I’ve picked out the biggest discounts on the best running headphones below. Dive on in to find the perfect set for you, If you’re not a runner but need some new buds, check out our regularly updated live blog of the best Black Friday headphones deals.

Quick List

Black Friday Running Headphones Deals

JLab Go Air Sport
JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're the best budget running headphones I've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.

View Deal
JLab JBuds Sport ANC 4
JLab JBuds Sport ANC 4: was $69 now $48 at Amazon

Another set of headphones from JLab that offer great value, especially at this reduced price. The JBuds Sport ANC 4 standout for their battery life, lasting 14 hours on a charge and up to 60 hours with the carry case.

View Deal
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon

If you prefer to use on-ear headphones during your runs, the Beats Solo 4 are your best bet thanks to their comfortable but secure fit. They're also pretty new headphones, so I'm surprised and delighted to see their price cut in half with this Black Friday deal.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Pro
Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179 now $124 at Amazon

If you're hunting for bone conduction headphones in the sales, look no further than this sizeable saving on the OpenRun Pro. I've run hundreds of miles wearing these headphones and the lightweight design fits securely, and the sound quality is impressive for bone conduction buds.

View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro came out a few years ago, but still stand out as among the best headphones for runners thanks to the secure fit, great sound and long battery life. The advantage of them being older buds is that they're always in sales, and Best Buy has the best deal on the Powerbeats Pro I've seen so far this Black Friday.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are excellent crossover headphones you can wear for running and general use as well. The fit is not as secure as earhook headphones, but the sound quality and ANC is outstanding and if you do find they fall out on your runs I recommend using these third-party wings, which are reduced to $11 for Black Friday.

View Deal
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2: was $229 now $169 at Amazon

Jabra's Elite Active range has long contained my favorite in-ear buds for running, because the fit is impressively secure given they don't use wings or an earhook. The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 offer top-notch sound quality and ANC, and the longest battery life I've come across on small in-ear buds like these.

View Deal
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds offer the best sound I've come across in open headphones, and the clip-on fit works well for running. They're probably the buds I've run the most miles with in 2024, in fact. The high price is a drawback, but this $50 saving helps on that front.

View Deal
Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.