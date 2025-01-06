Harmon's new WiFi connected soundbars and speakers look to take the fight to Sonos

A soundbar makes for the perfect audio center of a living space, and it seems like Harmon Kardon is well aware. The firm has just launched a host of new WiFi connected speakers and soundbars at CES 2025 — and they look like they're aiming at a similar market to the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc soundbars.

There are two new soundbars in the so called 'Enchant' product line, in the form of the Enchant 1100 and the Enchant 900. Then there's a speaker, imaginatively named the Enchant speaker, and then its all rounded out by the Enchant Sub. They're priced reasonably as well — but we'll get to that later.

What's coming?

Lets start with the two soundbars. The first is the Enchant 1100, and it sounds like a home cinema dream. It's filled with 11 drivers, including two Dolby Atmos upwards firing drivers for Spatial Audio. It also supports DTS:X — something even the more expensive Sonos Arc Ultra does not. The second soundbar, the Enchant 900, cuts the drivers down to 9, but still features Dolby Atmos upfirers, although it lacks DTS:X. These are for different sized rooms and budgets. The larger is for bigger rooms and higher budgets, while the smaller is cheaper and perfect for more diminutive spaces. In the UK, they cost £849 and £429 respectively – US prices TBC.

If you want to add more surround for your soundbar, you can pick up the Enchant Speaker. It also works on its own as a WiFi connected speaker alongside connecting up to the soundbars. Then there's the Enchant sub, which will add that much appreciated low-end impact for your movies and TV. They cost £199 and £449 respectively, with US pricing, again, TBC.

They whole lot can be controlled with the Harmon Kardon One app, after being connected to your WiFi. That means you can stream music to them over the internet — much like Sonos selection of smart speakers and soundbars. We'll see if the Harmon Kardon Enchant bars match up to the best soundbars when we get them in for testing later this year — they'll be available in March.

