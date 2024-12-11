Forget Beats Solo 4 — these Sony on-ear headphones just fell to their lowest-ever price

As Christmas and the rest of the holidays close in, and you're still looking around for those last minute gifts (like me!) and stocking stuffers. This pair of Sony headphones could be the perfect candidate for an affordable, quick gift — and they're at their lowest price to boot.

The Sony WH-CH520 are now just $38 at Amazon which makes them an absolute steal this holiday season.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Lowest price! Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

I am lucky enough to try out some of the coolest headphones around, some costing a whole load of money. Sometimes though I get more joy out of trying out the budget stuff — and then being surprised at just how much audio performance you can get when a brand has to keep the cost down.

The Sony WH-CH520 are the perfect example. They're super cheap, even when they're not reduced, but Sony has still managed to build a top-notch pair of headphones for the price. There might not be any ANC, but you get 50 hours of battery life in return. Sound is surprisingly punchy and rich, and while it doesn't hold a candle to the brand's flagship WH-1000XM5, it's brilliant for the price.

These are an on-ear pair of headphones, mind you. That means that rather than wrapping around your ears like some options, they sit on your ears. I don't particularly like this style, as I find my large ears get squished and it can hurt over the course of the day. A friend of mine, however, won't use anything else — she frequently has one-ear on and one-ear off, and likes the extra flexibility afforded by the fit. And for context, Apple's on-ear Beats Solo 4 command a full asking price of $199 — and our reviewer only gave them four stars!

Just like other members of our list of the best cheap headphones, the WH-CH520 make some concessions to keep the price down. But when those concessions don't spoil the party, and you save as much as you do here, they're a great way to get some headphones that don't break the bank.