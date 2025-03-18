7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)

There are plenty of new movies to enjoy across the best streaming services this week. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Max are offering subscribers new flicks, and there are also some noteworthy additions on premium platforms.

It’s a good week to be a fan of thrillers as you can enjoy “Last Breath” on PVOD and “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.” If you like movies with a unique edge, Hulu is adding a post-apocalyptic drama crossed with a rock opera (yes, really).

And I can’t look beyond the Peacock debut of “Wicked.” I’m preparing to rewatch the "Defying Gravity" scene on an endless loop for the next few months.

If you want to stream something new this week you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find a guide to all the top new movies you can watch over the next seven days. Be sure to also make time for our companion article covering all the best new TV shows this week.

‘Last Breath’ (PVOD)

It’s already been a great year for thriller movies with the likes of “Companion” and “Black Bag” giving genre fans plenty to enjoy and “Last Breath” is another highlight in the space.

After a successful theatrical run, it’s heading to PVOD and is a real jolt of adrenaline. But be prepared to have a massive fear of deep waters after watching.

Based on a true story, “Last Breath” stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finne Cole, and sees a crew of seasoned deep-sea divers forced to battle against some of the toughest conditions known to man when a member of their group gets trapped hundreds of feet under the ocean surface. In this race against time every single second counts, and survival isn't guaranteed.

Buy or rent on Amazon from March 18

‘The Outrun’ (Netflix)

I’ve long thought Saoirse Ronan was one of the finest actresses currently working in Hollywood, so I can’t say that I need more proof, but if you need convincing then “The Outrun” ends the debate.

This emotionally charged drama rests entirely on her shoulders, and she carries the weight of the movie with ease. Plus, it sees her trade her Irish accent for a Scottish one, which is also pretty impressive, even if I’m more partial to the former.

Inspired by Amy Liptrot’s memoir of the same name, Ronan plays Rona, a young woman who has recently returned home from the bright lights of London to the untamed beauty and remote isolation of Scotland’s Orkney Islands.

However, she hasn’t come home to the cut-off place just to see her family. She’s battling personal demons including alcoholism and embarks on a difficult journey of healing.

Watch on Netflix from March 18

‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ (Prime Video)

It feels like everything Tyler Perry touches in the streaming space is a success story. Last year’s "Mea Culpa" was a barn-burning hit on Netflix claiming the No. 1 spot for several weeks, and it did this despite a poor critical reception (it scored 18% on Rotten Tomatoes). I certainly wouldn’t bet against “Duplicity” doing the same on Prime Video.

This mystery drama centers on a high-powered attorney, Marley (Kat Graham), who is faced with a difficult, and extremely personal case. Her best friend’s husband has been shot, and alongside her private eye boyfriend, Marley is determined to find answers. But as the pair investigate they are drawn into a deeper conspiracy and their snooping could have deadly consequences.

Watch on Prime Video from March 20

‘O’Dessa’ (Hulu)

This week it’s been reported that Sadie Sink will feature in the upcoming fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie, but that blockbuster won’t release until next summer.

In the meantime, you can catch the “Stranger Things” actress in “O’Dessa” on Hulu. This original streaming movie looks unique as it’s a post-apocalyptic drama mashed with a rock opera. I don’t know if those two elements will successfully pair, but I can’t wait to find out.

Sink plays the eponymous O’Dessa, a farm girl who sets out on a dangerous mission to retrieve a family heirloom and also recuse her true love. Along the way, she faces all sorts of hurdles and also sings a load of toe-tapping tunes. This could be one of the more original movies of the year, let’s just hope it can strike a consistent tone.

Watch on Hulu from March 20

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ (Netflix)

As already mentioned, it’s been quite a start to the year for thriller fans, and “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” is another that was well-received by audiences when it hit theaters in January.

The sequel to the 2018 original is heading to Netflix this week, and I have a strong inkling it’s going to rocket straight into the service’s top 10 most-watched list almost immediately after dropping.

After thwarting a bank heist in the first “Den of Thieves” movie, Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), one of the criminals who escaped capture last time. But Donnie hasn’t turned over a new leaf and is now involved in a plot to rob the world’s largest diamond exchange. Some people never learn.

Watch on Netflix from March 20

‘Wicked’ (Peacock)

Musical crowd-pleaser “Wicked” is flying over to Peacock this week. Perfect timing if you’ve been craving a (re)watch post its success at the recent 94th Academy Awards (it picked up two Oscars).

Packing some of the most iconic songs in Broadway history, a perfectly picked cast and award-winning production design, the “Wicked” movie may have spent years in purgatory but the final result was more than worth the lengthy wait.

If you somehow don’t know the story of “Wicked,” it’s a prequel set before “The Wizard of Oz” and follows the origins story of The Wicked Witch of the West, known as Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). The movie begins as she heads off to Shiz University, where she meets Glina (Ariana Grande) and is set on a path that will eventually lead to wickedness.

Watch on Peacock from March 21

‘Sing Sing’ (Max)

“Sing Sing” was in my top 10 favorite movies of 2024, so I’m delighted to see the drama make its bow on Max. Its arrival on the popular streaming platform should get fresh eyes on it, and few movies deserve a wider audience more than this one.

It’s a heartfelt prison drama that doesn’t play out as you may expect. Instead of being about an escape attempt or gang violence, we see a group of prisoners find redemption by getting up on stage and performing.

Based on a real-life rehabilitation program run at the Sing Sing prison in New York State, Colman Domingo plays Divine G, the group’s de facto leader who struggles when newcomer Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin (playing himself) joins and begins to shake things up.

The cast incorporates formerly incarcerated men who took part in the program during their time in prison which adds authenticity and makes the movie even more uplifting and inspiring.

Watch on Max from March 21