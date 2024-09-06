Huge Apple sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 11 deals I'd get on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more
Forget the Apple event — these deals can't be missed
Apple's September Event is only a few days away. You might want to wait until the date itself to see details on any new devices. However, these sales from Amazon, Walmart and more are a great opportunity to make a saving and upgrade your phone, laptop, headphones or tablet.
Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) is $649 at Walmart ($50 off.) This is an older model, but it's one of the cheapest MacBook deals I've ever seen and is great value for money.
You can also get the AirPods Max for $399 at Amazon. This $150 discount brings Apple's premium headphones down to their lowest price ever. We think they're the best headphones for iPhone users due to their excellent sound quality, top-notch active noise canceling features and seamless pairing with Apple devices.
Below you'll find all my favorite Apple deals. For more sales, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale.
iPhones
Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 Pro Max w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.
MacBooks
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $849 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H
AirPods
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $229 @ B&H Photo
AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Price check: $529 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE sports an S8 processor, Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than the previous Apple Watch SE model. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy
iPads
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
