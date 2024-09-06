Huge Apple sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 11 deals I'd get on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more

Apple's September Event is only a few days away. You might want to wait until the date itself to see details on any new devices. However, these sales from Amazon, Walmart and more are a great opportunity to make a saving and upgrade your phone, laptop, headphones or tablet.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) is $649 at Walmart ($50 off.) This is an older model, but it's one of the cheapest MacBook deals I've ever seen and is great value for money.

You can also get the AirPods Max for $399 at Amazon. This $150 discount brings Apple's premium headphones down to their lowest price ever. We think they're the best headphones for iPhone users due to their excellent sound quality, top-notch active noise canceling features and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

Below you'll find all my favorite Apple deals. For more sales, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale.

iPhones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 Pro Max w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.

MacBooks

AirPods

AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.

Price check: $529 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch

iPads

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy