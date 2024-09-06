Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — here's 21 deals I'd get now on TVs, apparel, laptops and more

The weekend is finally here. We're past the realm of Labor Day sales, but not to worry, there are still plenty of great deals up for grabs at Amazon.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $10.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Video games

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Laptops

ASUS Vivobook 15.6": was $329 now $259 @ Amazon

The 2023 Asus Vivobook comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a 3.5Ghz AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. This is a capable all-rounder that's a great deal at this price.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon

This Asus gaming laptop packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans, school or work. We also appreciate the fact it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Smartphones

iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

We ranked the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell to an even lower price. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.

Motorola Razr Plus: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

In our Motorola Razr Plus 2023 review, we said it sets the standard for clamshell foldables and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera. Just note the newer Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is now available.

Headphones

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.

Tablets