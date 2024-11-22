AirPods Pro 2 plummets to lowest price ever at $159 in monster Amazon Black Friday deal

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of my favorite earbuds, packing in some great features for what is no longer a top, premium price point. The USB-C version even received an update to make them a pair of clinically certified hearing aids — they just keep getting better.

Now, thanks to a massive Black Friday deal, you can grab them for a new lowest-ever price. The Airpods Pro 2 are now just $159 at Amazon, with a massive $90 discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear buds, with a whole host of premium features. The AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, and some great ANC. The Spatial Audio performance is also a step above the rest, and super easy to use thanks to Apple Music. This $90 discount brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to their lowest price ever.

I love my AirPods Pro 2. They fit perfectly in my (completely unevenly shaped) ears, and play sweet, sweet music without disturbance thanks to their solid noise canceling. But there's a lot more besides excellent sound quality and good noise canceling to the AirPods Pro 2.

For one, they have some of the best Spatial Audio representation of any pair of earbuds out there. That's likely because of Apple's early adoption of the standard in its Apple Music streaming service, but it means that your music sounds super wide, and more immersive and involving. It's not great with all music mind you — some mixes aren't as good as others — but it makes for a great listening experience when it works well.

They're also being constantly updated by Apple. Just weeks ago they recieved an update that can turn them into a pair of hearing aids for people who are hard of hearing and suffering from hearing loss. The update also brought audio customization that measures the inside of your ear so that they can dial the sound in to be good as possible for your hearing.

Battery life is fine at 6 hours, and the case will fit effortlessly into your pocket thanks to it's slim, smooth shape. This deal is the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro 2 for an incredible Black Friday headphone deal.