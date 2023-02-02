Best Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deals — top plans and offers in Australia

After months of leaks and rumours, Samsung's Galaxy S23 series has finally been officially unveiled, boasting a number of impressive upgrades over last year's models.

The launch also means that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are now available for pre-order from a variety of retailers and carriers across Australia. Below you'll find product details, comprehensive pricing information, along with where to find the best Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deals in Australia.

Samsung Galaxy S23: What's new?

As is the case every year, the arrival of Samsung's new S-series handsets has set a new benchmark for Android smartphones in 2023 when it comes to camera capabilities, performance and functionality.

You can chalk this up to Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which powers the S23 range. Along with an uptick in performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers new AI-driven features which are said to provide increased battery efficiency, and real-time photo and video enhancement.

Speaking of photography, Samsung's S23 range has seen camera upgrades across the board, culminating with a game-changing 200MP camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Additionally, the new chipset's updated Adreno GPU is capable of hardware-accelerated ray-tracing in supported video games.

In terms of design, Samsung's Galaxy S23 range looks quite similar to last year's models, albeit with fewer curves and even flatter displays which sport Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The latest S-series lineup is also said to include more recycled materials than ever before.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is available in Green, Lavendar, Cream and Phantom Black, with additional colours Lime, Graphite, Skye Blue (S23 Ultra only) and Red (S23 Ultra only) available exclusively via the Samsung online store (opens in new tab).

Samsung Galaxy S23: Pricing

Just like last year's offering, Samsung's new flagship handset lineup is made up of three models that come with varying amounts of storage. It's worth noting that each new S23 model starts at AU$100 more than last year's models.

The entry-level Galaxy S23 starts at AU$1,349 for the 128GB model, and tops out at AU$1,449 for the 256GB variant.

Next is the slightly larger Galaxy S23 Plus, which comes in 256GB and 512GB variants. The former is priced at AU$1,649, while the latter will set you back AU$1,849.

And finally, the lineup is rounded out by its most premium offering, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Prices start at AU$1,949 for the 256GB version, followed by the 512GB model at AU$2,249, and the 1TB variant at AU$2,649.

If buying outright isn't your thing, you also have the option of picking up a new Samsung Galaxy S23 model from one of Australia's major telcos. Telstra (opens in new tab), Optus (opens in new tab) and Vodafone (opens in new tab) are offering the option to pay the handset off over 12, 24 or 36 monthly repayments, giving you the opportunity to grab a new Galaxy 23 phone as soon as it's on sale and pay it off as you go.

Normally, we wouldn't recommend a 36-month plan — three years is a long time to hold onto the same phone, and if you do decide to upgrade during that period, you may be stuck paying out the remainder of your handset. That said, some may find it the most feasible option for securing the lowest monthly repayments.

Whether you want to pay for it upfront or get it on a plan, you'll find the best Galaxy S23 pre-order deals you can get today in Australia below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 models and pricing Model RAM / Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB / 128GB AU$1,349 Row 1 - Cell 0 8GB / 256GB AU$1,449 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB / 256GB AU$1,649 Row 3 - Cell 0 8GB / 512GB AU$1,849 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB / 256GB AU$1,949 Row 5 - Cell 0 12GB / 512GB AU$2,249 Row 6 - Cell 0 12GB / 1TB AU$2,649

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) BONUS AU$300 FOR T... Free storage upgrade with pre-order, monthly plans and trade-in perks @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Purchasing a Galaxy S23 direct from Samsung is always a good idea, especially if you have a recent flagship to trade in. Pre-ordering directly from Samsung will get you a free upgrade to the next highest storage amount (that means double the storage at no extra cost), along with a bonus AU$300 in trade-in value when you purchase before March 6, 2023, which is frankly incredible. Samsung's store also gives you the option to buy it outright or pay it off in monthly instalments over 36 months.

(opens in new tab) AU$50 off + UP TO ... Free storage upgrade with pre-order, AU$250 eVoucher (Prime members only) + AU$50 discount code @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just like Samsung, Amazon AU is also giving pre-orders a free storage upgrade. Additionally, Prime members (opens in new tab) will receive up to AU$250 in Amazon store credit after your purchase, which can be spent on anything on the site. On top of that, you can score an additional AU$50 off the S23's purchase price when you apply the code SHARETHEEPIC at checkout. Pretty good deal! If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage of this deal.

More Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus plans

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans