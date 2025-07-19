GPT-5 will be here soon — here's why I'll be using it over Claude, Gemini and Grok
ChatGPT powered by GPT-5 will be my top pick for AI
While OpenAI stays quiet on the release of GPT-5, the detectives of the internet are certain it will be launching in July. At the very latest, it will be here “this summer”.
We don’t know a single detail about this launch right now. Obviously, it will bring about some big changes and will be the best and most powerful version of ChatGPT to date.
However, where OpenAI was once the only name in the AI world that people knew, the competition is heating up rapidly. Anthropic, Google, xAI, Meta, Microsoft, and more are all chasing quickly behind OpenAI, and the market is more competitive than ever.
But, other than xAI with its recent launch of Grok 4, not many of the models have seen major recent updates. Considering how long OpenAI has been supposedly working on this update, this could blow all of its competitors out of the water.
So, what does that mean for all the other AI chatbots?
What about the competition?
It has now been over two years since GPT-4 came out. Since then, OpenAI has released updates and improvements to the model, including newer, more powerful versions.
However, there's no getting away from the fact it's getting slightly out of date. The likes of Anthropic, Google, and xAI have all released major updates in that time and, because of that, have managed to outperform in certain areas.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Most notable is the model’s coding abilities. Google, Anthropic, and xAI have all put a lot of emphasis on this side of their models.
For example, Anthropic lets you set up web pages for apps you make in Claude, and even has a whole library that you can explore for inspiration. xAI is claiming that its SuperGrok 4 is the most advanced coding model ever made, and when Gemini 2.5 Pro launched, it was making similar claims.
In other words, OpenAI has fallen behind in what is arguably the big thing in chatbots right now: their coding ability.
It is likely that, along with performance and memory improvements, GPT-5 could turn OpenAI into the leaders for AI coding, as well as the other points of improvement for chatbots.
Similarly, with the recent announcement of ChatGPT Agent, OpenAI is setting itself up to be more advanced than the competition, offering a competitive experience across the board.
With this launch, ChatGPT will likely, once again, outperform its competitors in most areas. But, at the speed that AI is improving these days, that likely won’t last for long.
Meta AI is seemingly pouring endless amounts of money into AI right now, and the likes of Google and Anthropic are silently doing huge amounts of research into understanding how these models work.
GPT-5 will likely beat its competitors, but, unlike in the past, where OpenAI had a clear lead, it probably won’t be long before another company is once again fighting for that top position.
More from Tom's Guide
- The rise of AI browsers is shaking up the web — here’s why it matters
- ChatGPT is testing watermarks on AI-generated images — here's what you need to know
- OpenAI's new ChatGPT agent is here — 5 features that change everything
Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.
Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.
He was highly commended in the Specialist Writer category at the BSME's 2023 and was part of a team to win best podcast at the BSME's 2025.
In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.
When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.