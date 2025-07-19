GPT-5 will be here soon — here's why I'll be using it over Claude, Gemini and Grok

While OpenAI stays quiet on the release of GPT-5, the detectives of the internet are certain it will be launching in July. At the very latest, it will be here “this summer”.

We don’t know a single detail about this launch right now. Obviously, it will bring about some big changes and will be the best and most powerful version of ChatGPT to date.

However, where OpenAI was once the only name in the AI world that people knew, the competition is heating up rapidly. Anthropic, Google, xAI, Meta, Microsoft, and more are all chasing quickly behind OpenAI, and the market is more competitive than ever.

But, other than xAI with its recent launch of Grok 4, not many of the models have seen major recent updates. Considering how long OpenAI has been supposedly working on this update, this could blow all of its competitors out of the water.

So, what does that mean for all the other AI chatbots?

What about the competition?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It has now been over two years since GPT-4 came out. Since then, OpenAI has released updates and improvements to the model, including newer, more powerful versions.

However, there's no getting away from the fact it's getting slightly out of date. The likes of Anthropic, Google, and xAI have all released major updates in that time and, because of that, have managed to outperform in certain areas.

Most notable is the model’s coding abilities. Google, Anthropic, and xAI have all put a lot of emphasis on this side of their models.

For example, Anthropic lets you set up web pages for apps you make in Claude, and even has a whole library that you can explore for inspiration. xAI is claiming that its SuperGrok 4 is the most advanced coding model ever made, and when Gemini 2.5 Pro launched, it was making similar claims.

In other words, OpenAI has fallen behind in what is arguably the big thing in chatbots right now: their coding ability.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is likely that, along with performance and memory improvements, GPT-5 could turn OpenAI into the leaders for AI coding, as well as the other points of improvement for chatbots.

Similarly, with the recent announcement of ChatGPT Agent, OpenAI is setting itself up to be more advanced than the competition, offering a competitive experience across the board.

With this launch, ChatGPT will likely, once again, outperform its competitors in most areas. But, at the speed that AI is improving these days, that likely won’t last for long.

Meta AI is seemingly pouring endless amounts of money into AI right now, and the likes of Google and Anthropic are silently doing huge amounts of research into understanding how these models work.

GPT-5 will likely beat its competitors, but, unlike in the past, where OpenAI had a clear lead, it probably won’t be long before another company is once again fighting for that top position.