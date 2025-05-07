Keep your ChatGPT data private by opting out of training — here's how

When you use ChatGPT, your conversations may be used to improve Open AI's models unless you specifically opt out. Many users don't realize that by default, their chat data could be reviewed by AI trainers or used to refine future models.

If you've discussed sensitive information or simply value your privacy, you might want to prevent your chats from being used for training purposes. Fortunately, OpenAI provides a straightforward way to opt out of this data collection.

The setting is tucked away in your account preferences, but once you know where to look, you can disable it in less than a minute. This simple change ensures your conversations remain private without affecting how you use ChatGPT.

What is AI training and why does it matter?

Every time you chat with an AI like ChatGPT, your interactions can potentially help improve the system. This process is known as training.

Instead of learning in the way humans do, AI models analyze huge amounts of text, picking up patterns in language, common questions, and typical responses. Over time, this helps them respond more accurately and naturally.

The data used for training might include how you phrase your questions, the kind of topics you ask about, or any corrections you provide. By learning from millions of these exchanges, the AI gradually becomes more useful and effective.

Of course, this also brings up important privacy considerations. Even though personal details are usually stripped out, some users prefer that none of their data be used for improvement purposes.

How to stop ChatGPT training on your data

1. Log in (Image: © Tom's Guide) First, log in to ChatGPT. If you're already logged in, you can proceed directly to the next step.

2. Navigate to Settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Look for your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Click this to open the menu, then select Settings from the options that appear.

3. Go to Data Controls (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once in the Settings menu, look for and click Data Controls. This area contains all the privacy-related settings for your ChatGPT account.

4. Controlling your data (Image: © Tom's Guide) In the Data Controls section, you'll see an Improve model for everyone option. This setting allows OpenAI to use your conversations to train their AI models. Click Improve model for everyone and toggle the switch off.

5. Confirm your opt-out choice (Image: © Tom's Guide ) To confirm your choice, simply click Done. The system will immediately stop using your future conversations for training purposes.

Bonus tip (Image: © Tom's Guide) For maximum privacy, you can also delete your chat history regularly by selecting the Delete all chats in the General section of Settings. This won't remove your data from any training sets it may have already been added to, but it will keep your chat history clean going forward.

Now that you've learned how to stop ChatGPT from using your data for training purposes,

