I used Gemini deep research to explore the history of Pringles and other snack foods — here’s what I learned

OpenAI, Google, and xAI have made it easier than ever to do extensive research on just about anything. Because these chatbots offer a deep research feature, they can delve beyond surface-level information, aiming to uncover comprehensive insights across dozens of websites and data at once, then delivering results in mere minutes.



This feature is ideal for academic studies and professional projects, but I’ve also experimented with the feature to research topics that are far more personal (and fun). After taking a deep dive into my family history, I decided to deep research my favorite snack foods.

I’m neither a health nut nor a junk food junkie, but as a writer, my work often consumes me, and I’ll reach for snacks that are meant for my kids’ lunch boxes.



What better way to harness the full potential of deep research than diving into this box of Cheez-its, uh, I mean, the history of Cheez-its and other snacks. I learned hundreds of facts but unfortunately can’t include them all.

Here’s what happened when I used Gemini deep research to uncover everything there is to know about my favorite go-to treats.

Pringles

(Image credit: Future)

After diving into 25 varying sites, Gemini deep research came back with facts about Pringles I never knew. For instance, the inventor of Pringles, Fredric J. Baur, also invited the unique can.

He spent two years designing the hyperbolic paraboloid shape—a mathematically engineered curve that makes the chips stackable and resistant to breaking.

He was so proud of the can’s design that when he passed away in 2008, his family honored his request to have part of his ashes buried in a Pringles can.

Another unique fact that Gemini uncovered is the machinery that mass-produces Pringles was designed by Gene Wolfe, who later became a well-known science fiction author.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Twinkies

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini deep research taught me that Twinkies were created in 1930 by James Alexander Dewar to solve a seasonal problem when he noticed shortcake pans sat unused when strawberries were out of season.

The name came from a shoe ad the inventor saw in St. Louis for “Twinkle Toe Shoes.” Inspiration can really come from anywhere, I suppose!

Twinkies have played a part in pop culture from Zombieland to Ghostbusters when they were used as a metaphor for ghost energy levels.

Bill Clinton even put a Twinkie in the National Millennium Time Capsule, sealing it as a snack of historic significance. By the way, contrary to popular myths, Twinkies do not last forever. Gemini deep research taught me that, too.

Doritos

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini searched over 43 websites to dig up info on these delicious snacks that were born in Disneyland in the early 1960s.

They were originally called “Golden Dust Fries” and were a hit with park visitors.

Apparently, there is a flavor in the UK that tastes just like McDonald’s hamburgers! I’ll have to ask my colleagues across the pond about those.

Doritos went galactic in 2022, for a first-ever ad in space as part of a campaign benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fruit Roll-ups

(Image credit: Future)

The concept of fruit leather dates back centuries, and Gemini deep research tells me that the Fruit Roll-Up has surprising roots in Syrian immigrant George Shalhoub’s NYC grocery store.

His grandson Louis Shalhoub saw an opportunity in the 1960s to individually package and sell dried fruit sheets — laying the groundwork for the chewy, fruity snack we know today.

But the Fruit Roll-Ups that most of us know launched in 1983. I hadn’t ever thought about the non-stick backing of the snack, but Bob Zoss invented the wrapper that lets you easily peel away the candy. Without it, the Fruit Roll-Up would be a very stick disaster.

Cheez-It

(Image credit: Future)

After diving into a plethora of sites, I discovered that Cheez-Its were inspired by the popular dish Welsh rarebit and haven’t changed shape since 1921.

I learned that the same company that later created Cheez-Its supplied hardtack crackers to American soldiers during WWI.

Plus, I learned about lawsuits over whole grain claims, a fictional Cheez university for scientists, and that more than 400 million boxes are sold every year.

Beyond snacks

So why dig this deep into snack foods? While I definitely learned a lot and am very hungry now, the reason for this experiment was to test Gemini deep research. Users can take advantage of this feature for so much more than professional or academic reasons. The options are endless.



After completing the research, Gemini gives users the option to open a Google document with all the information. It automatically complies the information, so it is easy-to-read, study, or share. It also presents all the links so you can cite them in your research or take a look back at them yourself.

From news sites to scientific blogs, Gemini deep research takes search further than a typical Google search to get the most information on any given topic. The AI research assistant is capable of sifting through vast amounts of data to provide comprehensive reports on nearly any given subject.

Utilizing Gemini's deep research provided a clear and comprehensive understanding of the history and trivia of these popular snack foods. In just a few minutes I was able to get extensive information that would have taken me hours to do otherwise. And frankly, it's something I probably wouldn’t have ever done because of the time involved.