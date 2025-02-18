Grok 3 AI model unveiled with '10x more power' than Grok 2 — what you need to know

News
By
published

xAI's new flagship AI model has broken cover

Grok logo on a phone handset on a keyboard
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The next iteration of the Grok AI model, Grok 3, has been described as being "10x" more powerful than its predecessor after it was unveiled yesterday, Monday 17 February. During a live streamed announcement, the xAI team — joined by Elon Musk — revealed their response to OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google Gemini.

“Grok 3 is an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2,” Musk said during the event. “[It’s a] maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct.”

Last month, Musk tweeted that pretraining on Grok 3 was complete and it boasts "10X more compute than Grok 2."

Yesterday's event included a series of demos of the flagship new model performing tasks including mapping a spacecraft mission from Earth to Mars as well as creating a new game that's something of a mashup between Tetris and Bejeweled.

Grok of Ages

Grok 3 was initially planned to launch in 2024 with xAI using 200,000 GPUs in a data center in Memphis to train it. As well as Google Gemini and ChatGPT 4-o, the team are also positioning Grok 3 as going toe-to-toe with DeepSeek-V3 and Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Grok 3 actually consists of a family of models including Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini. The latter will respond to questions faster, possibly at the expense of some accuracy.

Meanwhile, xAI also claims Grok 3 Reasoning is able to outperform the top version of OpenAI's o3-mini — o3-mini-high.

Grok 3 benchmarks shared against rival AI models according to an xAI presentation

Grok 3 benchmarks shared against rival AI models according to an xAI presentation. (Image credit: xAI/X)

According to xAI, Grok 3 beats GPT-4o on several benchmarks, including PhD-level physics and biology questions. The model will begin rolling out on Monday and, according to xAI, early versions of it have also scored competitively in Chatbot Arena. This pits various AI models against each other in a crowdsourced environment with users voting on which they feel is most accurate.

We'll have to wait to get our hands on Grok 3 ourselves to give our own thoughts, but xAI's older model held it's own pretty well when we put Grok 2 into a 7-round photo face-off against Gemini.

Grok 3 actually consists of a family of models including Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini.

Grok started as a feature within Musk's social media platform X but has since been spun out into a standalone app available in the App Store in the U.S., Australia and India.

Currently the standalone Grok app is only available for iOS, although you can still use Grok within the X app on Android. It isn't clear when an Android Grok app will launch or when it will be available worldwide. A look on the Google Play store simply claims the app is "coming soon."

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 105 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
8
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Load more deals
TOPICS
Jeff Parsons
Jeff Parsons
UK Editor In Chief

Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent. Rising early and heading straight for the coffee machine, Jeff loves nothing more than dialling into the zeitgeist of the day’s tech news.

A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops. A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing away the dust.

More about ai
US Capitol building with US flag flying

I asked ChatGPT, DeepSeek and other AI chatbots for 25 unusual facts about U.S. presidents for Presidents' Day
Autiobooks screenshots

I tried the open source AI tool that creates audiobooks for free — here's my verdict
(L-R) Imogen Poots as Gemma and Jesse Eisenberg as Tom in &quot;Vivarium&quot;

One of the most twisted sci-fi thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and you’ll never guess the ending
See more latest