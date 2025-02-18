Grok 3 AI model unveiled with '10x more power' than Grok 2 — what you need to know
xAI's new flagship AI model has broken cover
The next iteration of the Grok AI model, Grok 3, has been described as being "10x" more powerful than its predecessor after it was unveiled yesterday, Monday 17 February. During a live streamed announcement, the xAI team — joined by Elon Musk — revealed their response to OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google Gemini.
“Grok 3 is an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2,” Musk said during the event. “[It’s a] maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct.”
Last month, Musk tweeted that pretraining on Grok 3 was complete and it boasts "10X more compute than Grok 2."
Yesterday's event included a series of demos of the flagship new model performing tasks including mapping a spacecraft mission from Earth to Mars as well as creating a new game that's something of a mashup between Tetris and Bejeweled.
Grok of Ages
Grok 3 was initially planned to launch in 2024 with xAI using 200,000 GPUs in a data center in Memphis to train it. As well as Google Gemini and ChatGPT 4-o, the team are also positioning Grok 3 as going toe-to-toe with DeepSeek-V3 and Claude 3.5 Sonnet.
Grok 3 actually consists of a family of models including Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini. The latter will respond to questions faster, possibly at the expense of some accuracy.
Meanwhile, xAI also claims Grok 3 Reasoning is able to outperform the top version of OpenAI's o3-mini — o3-mini-high.
According to xAI, Grok 3 beats GPT-4o on several benchmarks, including PhD-level physics and biology questions. The model will begin rolling out on Monday and, according to xAI, early versions of it have also scored competitively in Chatbot Arena. This pits various AI models against each other in a crowdsourced environment with users voting on which they feel is most accurate.
We'll have to wait to get our hands on Grok 3 ourselves to give our own thoughts, but xAI's older model held it's own pretty well when we put Grok 2 into a 7-round photo face-off against Gemini.
Grok started as a feature within Musk's social media platform X but has since been spun out into a standalone app available in the App Store in the U.S., Australia and India.
Currently the standalone Grok app is only available for iOS, although you can still use Grok within the X app on Android. It isn't clear when an Android Grok app will launch or when it will be available worldwide. A look on the Google Play store simply claims the app is "coming soon."
