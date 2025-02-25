ChatGPT Plus just got a huge deep research upgrade — here's how to try it now

News
By
published

Researching just got easier

ChatGPT app icon on mobile device
(Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock)

OpenAI announced today (February 25) that the deep research feature will now be accessible to all ChatGPT Plus users. This advanced tool, previously exclusive to Pro subscribers for $200 per month, enables users to conduct comprehensive, multi-step research tasks directly through ChatGPT Plus, which costs just $20 per month.

Expanded access and usage limits

Starting this month, Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users will have access to deep research with a limit of 10 queries per month. Pro users, who were initially allotted 100 queries monthly, will see their limits increase to 120 queries. This expansion aims to provide a broader user base with the ability to perform in-depth analyses and generate detailed reports while staying within the price range of other chatbots with deep research features such as Grok-3, Gemini Advanced and DeepSeek.

Enhanced functionality

Deep research is designed to autonomously search the internet, analyze information from diverse sources, and synthesize comprehensive reports on complex topics. It leverages OpenAI's o3 reasoning model, optimized for web browsing and data analysis, to interpret and analyze text, images, and PDFs.

Users can input prompts and attach relevant files, enabling the AI to produce thorough, documented, and clearly cited reports. This feature is particularly beneficial for users in finance, science, policy, and engineering, as well as researchers and discerning consumers seeking precise and reliable information.

Improved handling of uploaded files

As a response to user feedback, OpenAI has enhanced deep research's ability to understand and reference uploaded files. The system now more effectively incorporates data from user-provided documents, ensuring that the generated reports are contextually accurate and tailored to specific informational needs.

This improvement streamlines the research process, allowing for seamless integration of user documents and data with real-time web information.

Future developments

While deep research currently provides text-based reports, OpenAI plans to introduce features such as embedded images, data visualizations, and other analytic outputs to enrich the user experience.

These enhancements aim to offer additional clarity and context, making the reports more comprehensive and user-friendly. OpenAI is also exploring options to further increase query limits and expand access to accommodate the growing demand for advanced research capabilities.

Availability

The deep research feature is now available on all ChatGPT platforms, including web, iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Users can access it by selecting the "deep research" model option within the ChatGPT interface. The AI will then independently conduct the research and provide a detailed report within the chat, typically within 5 to 30 minutes, depending on the complexity of the request.

Because deep research takes longer than most queries, users should wait for the chatbot to respond rather than restarting or entering their query again. There is a limited number of queries within the lower price tiers and even a repeated query counts as a new query.

This expansion reflects OpenAI's commitment to democratizing access to advanced AI tools, enabling a wider audience to benefit from sophisticated research capabilities.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 129 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
8
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about chatgpt
A person logging into LinkedIn on their phone and laptop

Looking for a job? — 7 prompts to use ChatGPT o3-mini as a job search assistant
OpenAI logo on phone sitting on top of laptop keyboard

OpenAI’s ‘o3-mini’ is free for all users — what you need to know
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset held in hand

Qualcomm announces Android phones with Snapdragon chips can now get up to 8 years of updates
See more latest