I asked Claude AI to design my dream home — here's what happened

When I first started using AI, it was for simple tasks — tweaking my resume and helping with negotiating a raise. These days, I find myself turning to AI assistants for everything — from PHD-level analysis to finding the perfect haircut for my face shape.

But it wasn't until I started shopping around for a new home that I discovered an unexpected use for AI: helping me design my dream home.

After trying several AI tools, I kept coming back to Claude. While ChatGPT grabs most of the headlines, Claude has become my go-to design partner, probably because it seems to actually understand the nuances of what I'm trying to achieve rather than just spitting out generic suggestions.

Its ability to visualize spaces, practical understanding of furniture placement and color theory made it feel less like a chatbot and more like having an interior designer to hand. So, when I decided to completely redesign my living space, I knew exactly where to turn.

1. Take the style questionnaire (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Before diving into specific design choices, you need to understand your personal aesthetic. Claude can create a detailed questionnaire that helps pinpoint your preferences and design personality. Try the prompt below. "I'm planning on purchasing my first house and really want to nail the interior design. Create a detailed multiple choice questionnaire so I know what color scheme, vibe and aesthetic to go for."

... (Image: © Tom's Guide) Claude's questionnaire was extremely thorough, deep diving into specific scenarios rather than just asking about color preferences. It considered everything I might gravitate towards when designing your home's aesthetic and features — from my preferred lighting style and window treatments, to my approach to artwork.

2. Share your answers (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Take time to answer each question thoughtfully. The more time you spend considering the questions provided, the more tailored your design recommendations will be. When taking the quiz, there were instances where I couldn't decide on one answer and instead opted for two. Not only does taking this approach personalize your results even more, it factors in ways that two somewhat opposing aesthetics can be combined in a really interesting way. Jot down each of your answers in the prompt box, and once you've finished the quiz click the arrow to generate.

... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Based on the responses provided, Claude analyzed my interior design preferences and used them to create a design profile. According to the AI I gravitate to an eclectic style that feels warm, cozy and has character.



Claude suggested that my design profile is a blend of "Rustic Farmhouse" and "Bohemian" elements. Which, honestly, is pretty spot on in terms of my personal tastes.

3. Create your initial mood board (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Now that Claude understands your style, ask it to suggest specific elements for a mood board. This will help visualize how different components work together.



Use the following prompt: "Based on my answers, what should I include on a mood board for this style? Include specific materials, textures, and design elements."

... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) What made this especially valuable was how it broke down elements into specific categories — from key materials and textures, to colors and specific furniture silhouettes. Rather than vague suggestions, I received concrete recommendations like "antiqued brass light fixtures" that I can actually search for. The attention to detail was particularly helpful –— noting things like "fringed edges on pillows" and "curved legs on tables" gave me specific features to look for when shopping. And the suggested room scenes at the end were a brilliant touch, helping me visualize how all these elements would come together in an actual space.

4. Define your color palette (Image: © Tom's Guide) Use the prompt "Can you provide the hex codes for a primary and accent color palette that matches this style?" This will save you so much time pouring over every color on the spectrum, whilst ensuring consistency across your design profile. It also eliminates guesswork when shopping for swatches.

... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) The hex code recommendations from Claude transformed my design process completely. Gone was the frustrating guesswork of trying to create a cohesive palette. Instead of vaguely searching for "warm cream" and hoping retailers would interpret that the same way I did — I could simply reference #F5EEE1 when putting the mood board together. I also found Claude's thoughtful organization of colors by function especially valuable. By separating primary base colors from accents and metallic tones, I gained immediate clarity on how to approach my space. I especially appreciated the nuanced advice about varying accent color proportions in different rooms.

5. Refine your selections (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Lastly, narrow down the suggestions to create a focused design direction that feels completely authentic to you. You can do this by using the prompt: "From these suggestions, which key pieces would create the strongest foundation for my [style] home?"

... (Image: © Tom's Guide) No longer overwhelmed by endless shopping lists, I now had clear guidance on where to focus my initial investments. Breaking down recommendations into categories — furniture foundation, flooring, lighting, and wall elements — created a roadmap I could actually follow. Claude didn't just suggest "a sofa"—instead, I received specific direction toward "an overstuffed, comfortable sofa in a neutral oatmeal linen or warm cream performance fabric." This level of detail made shopping around so much easier. What impressed me the most was how the AI's thoughtful sequencing, which made a complete home redesign feel attainable. Starting with these foundational elements would create immediate impact, allowing me to build my space gradually over time without feeling rushed or overwhelmed.

"Rustic Bohemian" mood board (Image: © Tom's Guide) Working with Claude to design my home was surprisingly effective. The step-by-step process built upon itself beautifully — from identifying my unique style blend to providing specific material recommendations and exact color codes. But it was the mood board that truly brought everything together. I used Canva to visualize the design elements Claude suggested: reclaimed wood textures, brass accents, layered textiles, and much more. Seeing these components organized helped me picture my future space in a way that felt achievable. Using Claude as my interior designer helped turn what could have been an overwhelming project into a structured plan I can confidently execute, giving me the tools to create a home that authentically reflects who I am rather than just show-floor or catalog styling.

Now that you've learned how to use Claude as your virtual interior designer, why not check out our other AI articles? ChatGPT can help you craft the perfect cover letter to make you stand out and with Gemini you can outsmart airline pricing. And if you're looking for an alternative to the key players, check out how to join DeepSeek.