Unless ChatGPT-5 gets these upgrades, I'm sticking with Claude — here's why
Key upgrades are needed to surpass Anthropic's AI
OpenAI is gearing up to launch ChatGPT-5, its most ambitious model yet. Rumored to feature a massive context window, enhanced reasoning, agent-like autonomy and full multimodal capability, it could mark a turning point in AI development.
But as someone who tests and uses AI tools daily, I’ve already found my rhythm with Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Opus.
And unless GPT-5 brings some serious upgrades to the table, I’m not switching anytime soon.
Here’s why Claude still feels like the better AI assistant, and what GPT-5 needs to do to win me over.
1. Claude understands context better
Claude’s strength lies in its ability to understand and retain nuance over long conversations. Whether I’m analyzing lengthy PDFs, asking it to summarize meeting transcripts, or writing a multi-layered piece, Claude rarely loses track of the thread.
Its 200,000-token context window (in Opus) means I can give it dozens of pages of material without sacrificing accuracy or tone.
What GPT-5 needs: An ultra-large context window (rumored to be 200K+) and better persistent memory across chats, especially for research, planning and writing tasks.
2. The Connectors feature is a game-changer
Claude recently launched its Connectors Directory, which allows it to pull data from and take actions inside apps like Google Drive, Slack, Notion, Canva and more. I’ve used it to summarize documents, autofill brand templates and even build full Canva presentations from a single prompt. It’s seamless, intuitive and incredibly useful.
What GPT-5 needs: Built-in integrations that work directly inside the chat interface, not clunky third-party plug-ins or separate browser extensions.
3. Claude sounds more natural
While ChatGPT-4o brought real-time voice and emotion to the table, Claude consistently delivers more polished, human-sounding text. It’s fantastic at tone matching, empathetic phrasing and sounding like a capable assistant rather than a chatbot.
It just gets how I want things written, whether it’s a memo, email or blog post. When I give Claude a draft, I can trust it to edit my work without losing the creative voice or tone.
What GPT-5 needs: Sharper tone control and better emotional intelligence, especially for professional and creative writing tasks.
4. It’s more careful with facts
Claude has a habit of hedging when it’s not confident, which, surprisingly, makes it more trustworthy. It avoids hallucinations better than GPT-4o in my experience and tends to cite sources when possible more often.
I’ve had fewer instances of incorrect or outdated information compared to other models.
What GPT-5 needs: Real-time search integration with source transparency and more honest handling of uncertainty.
5. It’s already acting like an agent
Claude may not be fully autonomous yet, but it still behaves like a quiet, capable teammate. From resizing Canva graphics to summarizing my inbox, it’s already taking real-world actions based on context. That’s the direction AI is heading, and Claude is already there.
What GPT-5 needs: Agentic capabilities that go beyond text generation with smart task handling, context awareness and proactive support.
Bottom line
ChatGPT-5 is said to be coming out soon, but we still don't know when the new model will be released.
I am very much excited for OpenAI's new model, just as I am with every new and enhanced AI. A smarter, more capable ChatGPT would push the whole AI field forward. But unless it delivers meaningful upgrades in context, integrations, voice and action, Claude will remain my AI of choice for getting real work done.
