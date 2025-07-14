Claude can now connect to Google Drive, Canva, Slack and more — here’s how to try it
Automation is easier than ever; no coding required
No stranger to automation, Anthropic is marking a significant step forward in making AI-driven automation more accessible, especially for users without coding experience.
The new Connectors Directory feature inside its Claude web and desktop apps is a dedicated space where users can easily browse, install and manage automation modules without requiring any coding knowledge.
These connectors range from general integrations like opening tabs or navigating URLs, to desktop-only tools, such as controlling applications on macOS or Chrome.
This feature builds on Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), designed to make AI assistants truly hands-on for everyday tasks.
Why it matters
Before this update, accessing MCP connectors required technical know-how and manual configuration. The new directory streamlines setup, presenting curated options in a user-friendly interface.
In other words, for those of us with limited to no technical know-how, we can integrate Claude within our desktop apps and systems without needing to dive into code.
This opens up powerful automation use cases such as launching playlists, managing emails or pulling text from PDFs, all orchestrated through conversational AI.
How it works
Users will now see two display tabs: "All connectors" and "Desktop-only connectors." Users can preview these modules and connect with a single click.
Once enabled, Claude can interact directly with your tools, whether on your computer or in the browser, creating a seamless workflow without copy-pasting or switching apps.
Integrations and benefits
- Everyday users: Tap into automation without writing a line of code
- Productivity fans: Automate browser actions, task switching, or file handling
- Power users: Build custom workflows across desktop and web environments
For example, a connector could let Claude open Chrome, search multiple tabs, extract summaries and close them automatically. Or, it could trigger local applications based on voice or chat commands.
Another example that creatives may find especially useful is Claude's integration within Canva.
Claude is now the first AI assistant that lets you design with Canva directly inside a chat; no switching tabs required.
You can turn any conversation into a polished Canva project in seconds, or pull up and summarize Docs, Presentations and brand templates just by dropping in a link or keyword.
- Support in the Claude Desktop app: where MCP will shine by interacting with local applications
- Expanded connector library: possibly including productivity tools, system controls, and creative apps
- Enhanced MCP ecosystem: with third-party and user-generated modules becoming easier to discover and use
The takeaway
Anthropic’s Connectors Directory could change productivity as we know it. By securely accessing and interacting with applications like Google Drive, Slack and more, users can load, summarize, and act on their documents and messages directly from the AI chat.
This marks a significant step toward Claude becoming a truly connected and actionable AI assistant.
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
