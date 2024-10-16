I used ChatGPT to find the best haircut for my face shape — here's how to do it

Ever stood in front of the mirror, scissors or clippers in hand, wondering if you're about to make a terrible mistake? Well, it's time to put them down because OpenAI's ChatGPT has got your back. That's right, step away from the sharp objects and let's turn to an AI tool that's less likely to result in a hair-mergency.

We all know ChatGPT can do all sorts of weird and wonderful things, such as roasting your Instagram feed, negotiate a higher salary, and even let you travel through time with its advanced voice feature. But did you know it could also be your personal hair stylist? That's right, folks. In a moment of hair crisis (and let's be honest, mild curiosity), I decided to put ChatGPT to the test.

Could this AI — better known for it's writing, coding and practical uses — really help me find the perfect haircut for my face shape? Buckle up, because we're about to dive into the world of AI-assisted hair transformations. Spoiler alert: It's going to get hairy (pun absolutely intended).

1. Snap a selfie (Image: © Future) First things first, let's give ChatGPT something to work with. Snap a picture of yourself that clearly shows your face with a plain background. Make sure you're in good lighting and tuck your hair back to reveal your face shape. Think of it as giving ChatGPT a blank canvas to work its magic on.

2. Log in to ChatGPT (Image: © Future) Log in or sign up to ChatGPT. I find it's easier to do this on mobile than browser, especially when it comes to uploading images. Plus, you can take your selfie and chat with AI all on one device — efficiency at its finest!

3. Determine your face shape (Image: © Future) Understanding your face shape is crucial in finding a haircut that complements your features. Let's start by attaching your selfie and asking ChatGPT: "What is my face shape?" Different haircuts can accentuate or balance certain facial characteristics, so knowing your face shape is like having a roadmap for your perfect hairstyle.

4. Dive into the details (Image: © Future) Now ChatGPT has determined your face shape, we want it to suggest some specifics that'll make your hairdresser's job easier.

Try this follow up prompt: "Can you give me 3-5 specific haircut names or styles that would suit my face shape? For each style, describe how it would frame my face and what features it would enhance."

5. Consider your lifestyle (Image: © Future) The perfect haircut isn't just about looks—it needs to fit your lifestyle too. Let's get practical with this prompt: "I prefer [longer/shorter] hair and [do/don't] like to style it daily. Which one of the suggested styles would be easiest to maintain, and how often would I need to get it trimmed?"

Bonus tip! (Image: © Future) You're almost ready for your big change! But first, let's make sure you know how to rock your new 'do. Finish up with this: "For my chosen style [insert your favorite], what are some easy ways to style it for both casual and formal occasions? Are there any specific products or tools you'd recommend?" Remember, while ChatGPT is a fantastic tool for exploration and ideas, it's always best to consult with a professional hairstylist before making any drastic changes. They can consider factors like your hair texture and face-to-face nuances that AI might miss. Happy hairstyling!

