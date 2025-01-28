How to join DeepSeek — get started with ChatGPT's rival

DeepSeek has emerged as a significant player in the world of AI chatbots, almost overnight — making waves powerful enough to impact US tech stocks with its impressive performance.

This Chinese AI startup has quickly risen to the top free app on Apple's App Store in the US and UK, particularly gaining traction during recent ChatGPT outages.

As users look for AI beyond the established players, DeepSeek's capabilities have drawn attention from both casual users and AI enthusiasts alike. DeepSeek offers browser and app-based access, giving users flexibility in how they can use the AI assistant.

Whether you're exploring alternatives to ChatGPT or simply want to test this increasingly popular platform, getting started with DeepSeek is really straightforward.

What is DeepSeek?

(Image credit: Pexels / Flux / NPowell)

DeepSeek is a new AI model gaining recognition for its powerful natural language processing capabilities. Developed by a Chinese startup, it has demonstrated performance levels that rival established platforms like ChatGPT.

From today, it's capabilities also extend to image generation, positioning itself as a competitor to Midjourney and Open AI's DALL-E, establishing that it aims to challenge all the key players. Without further adieu, let's explore how to join and start using DeepSeek.

How to join DeepSeek through web browser

1. Visit the website (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Go to DeepSeek.com and click the Start Now button on the landing page.

2. Choose a sign-in method (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Select either Log in with Google for automatic access, or manual account creation by clicking Sign Up.

3. Compete account set-up (Image: © Tom's Guide ) For Google sign-in, simply select your account and follow the prompts. For manual signup, enter your email and create a password. Then check your email for a verification code and enter it where directed.

4. Confirm your sign-up (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Once your account is confirmed, you'll be taken straight to DeepSeek's interface.

5. Craft your first prompt! (Image: © Tom's Guide) Now you can start using the AI model by typing your query in the prompt box and clicking the arrow. DeepSeek will then provide you with a response. You also attach documents by clicking the paperclip.

How to join DeepSeek through mobile app

1. Download the app (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open your device's app store (iOS App Store or Google Play Store) and search for DeepSeek.

2. Install and open (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap the install button and launch DeepSeek once installation is complete.

3. Sign in (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Choose between Google sign-in or manual account creation, following the same process as the web version. You'll also be prompted to agree to their Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

4. Start using DeepSeek (Image: © Future) Once logged in, you'll be taken directly to the chat interface where you can begin interacting with the AI. Happy prompt-ing!

