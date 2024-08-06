Hero is a voice-guided digital assistant ready to take on Siri 2.0 — here’s what it can do

Our phones are full of apps, making it tough to keep track of everything. But a new digital assistant has a novel approach to managing your busy on-device life.

Hero is an app that aims to help you run your life all in one place using the "first voice-guided UX." It combines Google Calendar, Apple Weather, Perplexity, Instacart, Reminders and more, as Hero CEO Brad Kowalk took to X to demonstrate on video.

Introducing Hero, the first Daily AssistantNow you can run your life all in one place, with the first voice-guided UX.Powered by Google Calendar,  Weather, Perplexity, Instacart, Reminders and moreTry it on iPhone : https://t.co/7Oq0fYlDTlInput code or request invite pic.twitter.com/YholaMO6BkAugust 5, 2024

Hero's interface first appears as a simple calendar. However, you can add events by talking to the app, quickly check the weather, or instantly order groceries via Instacart from a shopping list, all in one place. You can do this via typing and tapping, too, if needed, but the app is focused on speech controls.

(Image credit: @hero_assistant on X)

Hero uses Perplexity, an AI chatbot, to answer queries using natural language predictive text. So you can ask Hero questions regarding local events or recipes and easily save them as a note for later reference. Finally, Hero can connect with other users, showing you each other's schedules, allowing comments on notes and joint plan-making, plus adding alerts and reminders to each other's calendars.

While the app isn't complete yet, Hero finished their video with some ideas for future features. The developers plan to include Sleep options, which will likely involve setting sleep schedules and reminders. There are also plans for a trip setting, which could mean a connection with Apple Maps and an option for orders involving websites like Amazon. Finally, there is a Food option, which likely includes ordering takeaway from services like Uber Eats.

Hero is an interesting concept; having everything in one place is a draw. However, the big question is whether Hero's combination of features works better than just using the apps it is powered by on its own or if the integrations work. While it's an app rather than a standalone device, there are some echoes of the Rabbit R1's disastrous attempt at integrating multiple apps together with AI in Hero's stated goal.

We will know more as users start to try out the iPhone app, and more so when Hero releases in full early next year, but in the meantime, we have a list of the best AI tools and devices we tested this year.

