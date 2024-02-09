NordVPN is giving away Uber Eats gift cards on all 2-year plans

You know what makes me hungry? My never-ending quest to stay more private online. If you too are both concerned about your online privacy and a verified Food Enjoyer, this rather unique VPN deal from NordVPN may well butter your biscuit.

The best VPN contender is throwing in up to $30 of Uber Eats vouchers on all its two-year plans. What's more, until February 12, Tom's Guide readers can bag an extra 5% off with the code FUTURE69, which looks very tasty indeed.

The standard plan plates up at $3.39 a month (about $81 all-in), which drops to $3.22 a month, or $77 all-in, with our exclusive discount code. This comes with a $10 Uber Eats voucher, and is realistically what most people will go for.

More ravenous privacy seekers may prefer the Plus plan, which serves up the NordPass password manager and a data breach scanner alongside the main VPN. This comes in at $4.39 a month ($4.17 a month, or $100 with our extra discount), and includes a $20 Uber Eats voucher.

Top of the menu is the Ultimate plan. For $6.39 a month ($6.07 a month, or $145 with our code), it dishes up a veritable buffet of privacy tools, including everything from the previous plans, as well as encrypted cloud storage, Nord's brand new cyber insurance, as well as a hearty $30 Uber Eats voucher.

If that's piqued your appetite, learn more about the deals below, and you can find all the small print on Nord's website.

NordVPN x Uber Eats deals in detail

Exclusive deal NordVPN Standard: 59% off + a $10 Uber Eats voucher free

NordVPN is one of my favorite VPNs thanks to its long list of privacy-enhancing tools and the fact that it can unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more. Sign up for the two-year plan, and you'll not only get a bargain price of just $3.39 a month, but you'll also get a $10 Uber Eats voucher absolutely free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out – although you won't get the voucher if you cancel – and the excellent support team is always on hand to help if you have any issues getting up and running. Add code FUTURE69 to get an additional 5% off, dropping the price to $3.22 a month.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Plus: 58% off + a $20 Uber Eats voucher free

Fancy upgrading more than your browsing privacy? Password managers are an essential part of staying safe online, and the NordVPN Plus plan includes NordPass. It'll cost you a very reasonable $4.39 a month, and you'll also get a tasty $20 Uber Eats voucher for your troubles. The same 30-day refund period applies. Add code FUTURE69 to get an additional 5% off, dropping the price to $4.17 a month.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Ultimate: 69% off + a $30 Uber Eats voucher free

If you're the type to go in for seconds and thirds, the Ultimate plan's the one for you. You'll get protection for your passwords and online storage, a data breach scanner, and even cyber insurance. For less than $6.39 a month, it's a great price for a full security toolbox. And, of course, you'll bag a nice little $30 Uber Eats voucher in the process. Add code FUTURE69 to get an additional 5% off, dropping the price to $6.07 a month.

Why should you go for this NordVPN deal?

As arguably the best-known VPN provider on the market, NordVPN has a big reputation to live up to. Thankfully it delivers, and is widely regarded as one of the most secure VPN providers on the market.

While the headline prices aren't the absolute lowest I've ever seen from the privacy giant, the addition of the Uber Eats voucher is very tempting – and our exclusive FUTURE69 discount code is the icing on that hand-delivered cake.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Last time I reviewed NordVPN it proved to be the fastest VPN I'd tested, too. It also leads the pack when it comes to unblocking Netflix and other streaming sites, and features like Meshnet and Onion over VPN give it expert appeal that some more basic providers lack.

Right now I think that this deal from NordVPN offers the very best value on the market. It's only available until March, though, so you may want to act quickly to secure this bargain.