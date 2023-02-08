Live
Google Bard AI event live blog — see how Google will challenge ChatGPT
Follow Google's big AI announcements right here
Google plans to spell out its AI vision today (February 8), as the tech giant streams a live event focused on artificial intelligence. The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. GMT and will almost certainly give us a closer look at Google Bard.
Announced by Google's Sundar Pichai via a blog (opens in new tab) earlier this week, Bard is an AI-powered chatbot designed to be used in searches. If that sounds a lot like ChatGPT, that's precisely the idea. With Bard, Google is hoping to take on ChatGPT, another chatbot that's proving to be surprisingly popular, making it a formidable challenger to Google's search dominance.
How formidable? Just yesterday (February 7), Microsoft announced a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI that's going to see the chatbot integrated into both Bing and Edge.
We wouldn't expect Google to acknowledge Microsoft's introduction of AI into search directly. But today's event does give Google the chance to flex its own AI muscle and show us how Bard might be all the chatbot we need, particularly when it comes to searches.
How to watch Google's AI event
Google plans to stream its February 8 event — apparently called Live from Paris — via YouTube (opens in new tab). You'll find an embedded stream below.
The event gets underway at 2:30 p.m. CET. That's 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. We'll be following along so stick here for updates.
While search is an important to Google, it won't be the only thing on the agenda for today's event. According to the text accompanying the placeholder video on YouTube, Google's planning a much wider focus:
"We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we're opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond."
So yes, we're probably going to hear about how Google's flagship search engine is going to incorporate Bard, but it sounds like Google Maps is likely to get some AI integration as well. And judging by the imagery on Google's placeholder art, shopping and mobile will be part of the mix today, too.
