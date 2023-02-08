Google Bard AI event live blog — see how Google will challenge ChatGPT

Google plans to spell out its AI vision today (February 8), as the tech giant streams a live event focused on artificial intelligence. The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. GMT and will almost certainly give us a closer look at Google Bard.

Announced by Google's Sundar Pichai via a blog (opens in new tab) earlier this week, Bard is an AI-powered chatbot designed to be used in searches. If that sounds a lot like ChatGPT, that's precisely the idea. With Bard, Google is hoping to take on ChatGPT, another chatbot that's proving to be surprisingly popular, making it a formidable challenger to Google's search dominance.

How formidable? Just yesterday (February 7), Microsoft announced a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI that's going to see the chatbot integrated into both Bing and Edge.

We wouldn't expect Google to acknowledge Microsoft's introduction of AI into search directly. But today's event does give Google the chance to flex its own AI muscle and show us how Bard might be all the chatbot we need, particularly when it comes to searches.

How to watch Google's AI event

Google plans to stream its February 8 event — apparently called Live from Paris — via YouTube (opens in new tab). You'll find an embedded stream below.

The event gets underway at 2:30 p.m. CET. That's 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. We'll be following along so stick here for updates.